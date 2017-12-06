Test Environment Management (TEM) has evolved as an efficient capability to provide software developers and organizations with test-environment to aid their software testing cycle to execute test scenarios and identify bugs. Hosted TEM facilitates an organization to speed up their software testing process and enable faster release of their software to the market, as the setup time for creating a traditional test environment is reduced to great extent. This provides organizations with lead time in the market due to the faster release of their software and gain a competitive advantage in the market. On-demand access to varying needs of test tools on the hosted test environment serves as an important factor to attract software organizations to hosted TEM management services. Furthermore, it reduces the cost attached with allocating a dedicated teams for critical software testing and also enhance the quality of software testing procedures. The hosted TEM eliminates the need for the setup of complex infrastructure within an organization. Hosted TEM service provider offers comprehensive solutions that include technology and infrastructure, resources, and security and standard compliance.

Hosted TEM services market is anticipated to observe continuous increase in demand in the coming years. This is attributed to the rise in the IT industry sector in recent past. The rise in IT industry sector has intensified the competition among the software organizations, thus encouraging them to adopt hosted TEM services and increase the testing process time. Moreover, increasing demand for cloud services due to its cost benefits over on-premise deployment has attracted many organizations towards the deployment of Hosted TEM services. Pay-as-you-use model is another factor to add to the growth of hosted TEM among the small and medium-sized businesses. Increasing complexity of web and mobile applications, and its requirements to test for multiple operating systems is another major factor to support the TEM management services market. However, hosted TEM faces certain challenges such as security and environment availability might affect its widespread adoption in the market.

Hosted TEM services market is segmented depending on the enterprise size that include small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Small companies with lack of resources for testing are more likely to prefer hosted test environment management services. Hosted TEM services witnessed huge demand in the North America region. The concentration of established software organizations have largely contributed to the hosted TEM services market growth in the U.S. Furthermore, established infrastructure and fast adoption of new technologies have aided the TEM services market across the region. However, Asia Pacific region is likely to be a potential market for the hosted TEM services in coming years due to the growing IT industry sector in countries such as India and Philippines. Moreover, China and Japan are expected to contribute largely to the growth of Hosted TEM market in the Asia Pacific region.

Considering the high potential market and growing opportunities for the hosted TEM services market, large number of software organizations are focused on providing these services across the world. The key players offering the hosted TEM services include Capgemini Group, Infosys Limited, and Plutora, Inc., and Computer Sciences Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth insights, understanding market evolution by tracking historical developments, and analyzing the present scenario and future projections based on optimistic and likely scenarios. Each research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology developments, types, applications, and the competitive landscape.

