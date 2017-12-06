Flashlight market was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2017 and is projected to reflect a market valuation a little more than US$ 8.2 Bn by the end of 2025.

Understanding several aspects of the global flashlight market, Persistence Market Research has presented a well-structured analysis various trends, opportunities, challenges, restraints and growth drivers influencing the global market in its latest insightful research publication titled “Flashlight Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. Several aspects of the market are assessed across important regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. The exhaustive research study on flashlight market also includes competitive assessment which can be used to achieve strategic advantage over the competition in the long run. A detailed market segmentation helps to evaluate the value and volume projections of all segments for a period of eight years from 2017-2025.

Global Flashlight Market: Dynamics

Growing demand for durable, low maintenance and efficient flashlights, increasing preference for new features and advanced flashlights, advancements in illumination technologies, innovation in flashlight products for outdoor activities, rising demand for explosion-proof LED flashlights, emergence of regulated and multi-level LED lights, rising LED technology penetration, higher traction gained by EDC (Everyday Carry) flashlights in the household sector, increasing rural population in developing countries coupled with growing popularity of LED flashlights, low-cost LED flashlights, increasing demand of flashlights in oil and gas industry and sift from incandescent bulbs to LED flashlights are driving the growth of the global flashlight market. However, factors such as failure of LEDs, less awareness of modern flashlights, threat of piracy, lack of standardization and high cost of tactical flashlights are restraining the growth of the global flashlight market.

Request Sample: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18928

Global flashlight market to witness robust growth throughout 2017-2025

According to this research report, the global flashlight market is anticipated to grow at a robust rate to reach a significant value by the end of the year of assessment. The flashlight market has been experiencing steady growth during the 2012-2016 timeline. It is projected to grow at a value CAGR of 6.6% throughout the period of assessment, to reach a market value of around US$ 8.2 Bn by end of 2025 from a market valuation of about US$ 4.9 Bn in 2017. The growth of the flashlight market can be attributed to the rising demand for explosion proof LED flashlights, growing demand for durable, efficient and low maintenance flashlight, increasing innovation in flashlight products for outdoor recreation activities, augmented penetration of LED technology, rising demand for flashlights in the oil and gas industry and rising demand for rechargeable LED flashlight. According to this research, the flashlight manufacturers can focus on expanding their businesses across countries in APAC and North America regions where there is an increase in demand for innovative flashlights such as tactical, professional and outdoor flashlights.

Construction and auto repairing to glue its dominance across the application category

Construction and auto repairing segment is expected to dominate the global flashlight market by application in the coming years. This scenario is likely to happen owing to its continued increase in market value since 2016. In 2017 this segment stood at about US$ 1.3 Bn and is estimated to rise to reach a valuation of about US$ 2.2 Bn in 2025. The 1.7x increase in revenue can be attributed to a high CAGR of 6.3% during the assessment period 2017-2025.

Download TOC: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/flashlight-market/toc

Global Flashlight Market: Forecast Highlights

The global flashlight market has been witnessing stellar growth since past few years. According to Persistence Market Research, the global market for flashlights is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of 6.6% throughout the period of assessment 2017-2025. The global flashlight market was valued at US$ 4.9 Bn in 2017 and is estimated to reflect a market valuation a little more than US$ 8.2 Bn by the end of 2025.

About Us:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance. To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact Us:

305 Broadway,7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

United States

+1-646-568-7751

+1 800-961-0353 (USA-Canada Toll free)

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com