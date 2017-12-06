Due to the recent healthcare fraud prosecutions across the country, Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP, will be serving clients in the Lincoln, Nebraska area and the surrounding cities. The Dallas, Texas-based firm has a team of attorneys that has years of experience and is well-versed in health are fraud defense.

“These healthcare fraud defense prosecutions are serious business, there’s no sense in taking a risk on attorneys that haven’t dealt with these cases successfully in the past. The attorneys at our firm all have years of experience defending clients in these cases, and some even have experience on the other side as prosecution as well,” explains the firm’s founding attorney Dr. Nick Oberheiden.

“Having attorneys on your side that are familiar with the prosecution process of the federal government gives that you that much more of an advantage when it comes to successfully resolving your healthcare fraud defense case. We’re lucky to have so many attorneys, including myself, that have worked for the Department of Justice,” Attorney Bill McMurrey, the firm’s naming partner, said.

Experience with healthcare fraud defense and criminal charges runs deep at Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP. Founding attorney Dr. Nick Oberheiden has handled such cases across the entire country, dealing with both business owners and healthcare providers. A number of the attorneys at the firm have held high positions in the U.S. Department of Justice, such as Attorney Bill McMurrey, Attorney Lynette Byrd, and Attorney Glenn Harrison, who all have an in-depth knowledge of how the federal government prosecutes these cases.

Areas We Serve in the Lincoln, NE Area

Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP, is happy to announce that it will be serving clients in Lincoln, Nebraska and the surrounding cities, such as Omaha, Beatrice, Bellevue, Fremont, Columbus, Grand Island, Hastings, Tecumseh, Crete, Blair, Fullerton, David City, Madison, Norfolk, and many more.

About Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP

Oberheiden & McMurrey, LLP, is made up of a number of high-achieving attorneys, including former Department of Justice trial lawyers and federal prosecutors, who have the experience and knowledge necessary to handle any healthcare fraud defense-related case. The attorneys at our firm can help guide you through the process of investigations, audits, and trials so that you don’t make crucial mistakes when you’re under scrutiny and fire. In addition to years of healthcare fraud defense experience, the attorneys at the firm also have experience handling cases for many of the United States’ federal agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of Inspector General (OIG), the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and the Department of Defense (DOD), among others.

