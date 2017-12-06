Global embedded display market set to cross US$ 18,800 million by end of the year 2022 and grow at a healthy CAGR during the assessment period.

Embedded displays consume less power and this is one of the major advantages of such kind of systems. In addition, compatibility of embedded displays with submicron chips also is a major advantage that acts a growth driver for this market. Furthermore, embedded displays are flexible, and have a reduced interference with the specified wireless services and this is also contributing to the growth of embedded displays market. Moreover, technological advances in the embedded displays has also contributed to the growth of this market. Use of embedded displays in various types of industries has increased, where they are used in multiple type of equipment and this is also leading to the growth of this market.

The global embedded display market is slated to touch a value of about US$ 18,800 Mn in the year 2022 and grow at a robust CAGR during the assessment period.

Embedded displays are used to execute a color display interface which offers various features like a smart graphic user interface, embedded functionality and touch screens at a price that is affordable for mass production. Embedded displays also have the capability of saving power with greater efficiency and provide flexibility. There is a dramatic increase in the number of automated equipment and systems in various types of industries that has contributed to the growth of the embedded displays market. Besides, the technological advancements in the embedded display arena has contributed to the latest products with high end displays entering the market and contributing to the growth of such products. In addition, greater efficacy and low cost are also responsible for the growth of this market. Moreover, there is an increased usage of embedded display in the 3D systems and this is creating a lot of opportunities for growth in the embedded displays market.

According to the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the global embedded display market is forecasted to reach a figure of about US$ 18,800 Mn in 2022 and is poised to exhibit a robust CAGR in the period of assessment.

North America Market Set to Dominate the Global Embedded Display Market in Terms of Revenue

The market in North America is set to dominate the global embedded display market in terms of value and this trend is projected to sustain itself throughout the assessment period. North America embedded display market is the most attractive market, growing at a robust CAGR over the forecast period.

LED Display Type Segment Slated to Touch a Value of About US$ 4,750 Mn in 2022

According to the projections of Persistence Market Research, the LED display type segment is expected to reach a value of about US$ 4,750 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2017-2022. The LED display type segment is estimated to account for more than one-fourth of the revenue share of the display type segment by the end of the year 2017 and is expected to lose in market share by 2022 over 2017.

Wearable Devices Segment to Exhibit a CAGR of Nearly 16% During the Assessment Period

According to the assessment of Persistence Market Research, the wearable devices segment is poised to touch a figure of about US$ 1,350 Mn in the year 2022. This signifies a CAGR of nearly 16% during the assessment period from 2017 till the year 2022. The wearable devices segment is estimated to account for nearly one-tenth of the revenue share of the application segment by the end of the year 2017 and is projected to gain market share by 2022 over 2017.

