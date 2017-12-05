298 Tehsil winners gearing up for District level matches

Udaipur, December 3: In a large spectacle covering the length and breadth of the state, the matches of Wonder Cement Saath7 Cricket Mahotsav 2017 commence with a more than 4,500 matches held on 2nd and 3rd for the tehsil level rounds. 298 Tehsil winner teams are now all set to face each other at the 51 district level matches to be held across the three states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

People from all classes, age and occupations competed enthusiastically in the matches. To encourage more female participation, Saath7 is giving 7 runs as bonus to the teams which have one or more female players in them. Surprisingly, we got more than 60 all women team registrations this season. Teams having one or more female players have taken women participation to more than 1000.

Highlighting the tournament were special teams of handicap people who have proudly been state level players, and a team from “Rajkeeya Muk Badhir Vidhyalaya”, a school of deaf and dumb students which are source of great inspiration and honour. Apart from these, we also have teams consisting of doctors, masons, MBBS students, govt. officers, school students, etc. playing in the matches. Saath7 has encouraged people of all traits and occupations to come forward and enjoy the game.

The winners in each of the tehsil level matches are felicitated with trophy, certificate and Rs.7000/- as cash prize. All teams participating in district matches will get t-shirt, lower and cap.