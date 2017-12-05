In this report, the EMEA Sustainable Packaging market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales K MT, revenue Million USD, market share and growth rate of Sustainable Packaging for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 forecast

• Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux;

• Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran;

• Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

EMEA Sustainable Packaging market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Sustainable Packaging sales volume K MT, price USD/MT, revenue Million USD and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

• Amcor Limited

• Bemis Company

• Tetra Laval International S.A.

• Mondi PLC

• WestRock Company

• BASF SE

• Sonoco Products Company

• Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Huhtamaki OYJ

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume K MT, revenue Million USD, product price USD/MT, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Paper & Paperboard

• Plastic

• Metal

• Glass

• Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume K MT, market share and growth rate of Sustainable Packaging for each application, including

• Food & Beverage

• Healthcare

• Other

Table of Contents

EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa Sustainable Packaging Market Report 2017

1 Sustainable Packaging Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Sustainable Packaging

1.2 Classification of Sustainable Packaging

1.2.1 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Market Size Sales Comparison by Type 2012-2022

1.2.2 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Market Size Sales Market Share by Type Product Category in 2016

1.2.3 Paper & Paperboard

1.2.4 Plastic

1.2.5 Metal

1.2.6 Glass

1.2.7 Other

1.3 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Sales Volume and Market Share Comparison by Application 2012-2022

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Healthcare

1.3.4 Other

1.4 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Market by Region

1.4.1 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Market Size Value Comparison by Region 2012-2022

1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.3 Middle East Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.4.4 Africa Status and Prospect 2012-2022

1.5 EMEA Market Size Value and Volume of Sustainable Packaging 2012-2022

1.5.1 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2022

1.5.2 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2022

2 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Competition by Manufacturers/Players/Suppliers, Region, Type and Application

2.1 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

2.1.1 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Sales Volume and Market Share of Major Players 2012-2017

2.1.2 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Revenue and Share by Players 2012-2017

2.1.3 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Sale Price by Players 2012-2017

2.2 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Volume and Value by Type/Product Category

2.2.1 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Sales and Market Share by Type 2012-2017

2.2.2 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Type 2012-2017

2.2.3 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Sale Price by Type 2012-2017

2.3 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Volume by Application

2.4 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Volume and Value by Region

2.4.1 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Sales and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

2.4.2 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Revenue and Market Share by Region 2012-2017

2.4.3 EMEA Sustainable Packaging Sales Price by Region 2012-2017

3 Europe Sustainable Packaging Volume, Value and Sales Price, by Players, Countries, Type and Application

3.1 Europe Sustainable Packaging Sales and Value 2012-2017

3.1.1 Europe Sustainable Packaging Sales Volume and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.1.2 Europe Sustainable Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.2 Europe Sustainable Packaging Sales and Market Share by Type

3.3 Europe Sustainable Packaging Sales and Market Share by Application

3.4 Europe Sustainable Packaging Sales Volume and Value Revenue by Countries

3.4.1 Europe Sustainable Packaging Sales Volume by Countries 2012-2017

3.4.2 Europe Sustainable Packaging Revenue by Countries 2012-2017

3.4.3 Germany Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.4 France Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.5 UK Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.6 Russia Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.7 Italy Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

3.4.8 Benelux Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4 Middle East Sustainable Packaging Volume, Value and Sales Price, by Region, Type and Application

4.1 Middle East Sustainable Packaging Sales and Value 2012-2017

4.1.1 Middle East Sustainable Packaging Sales Volume and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.1.2 Middle East Sustainable Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.2 Middle East Sustainable Packaging Sales and Market Share by Type

4.3 Middle East Sustainable Packaging Sales and Market Share by Application

4.4 Middle East Sustainable Packaging Sales Volume and Value Revenue by Countries

4.4.1 Middle East Sustainable Packaging Sales Volume by Countries 2012-2017

4.4.2 Middle East Sustainable Packaging Revenue by Countries 2012-2017

4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.4.4 Israel Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.4.5 UAE Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

4.4.6 Iran Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5 Africa Sustainable Packaging Volume, Value and Sales Price by Players, Countries, Type and Application

5.1 Africa Sustainable Packaging Sales and Value 2012-2017

5.1.1 Africa Sustainable Packaging Sales Volume and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.1.2 Africa Sustainable Packaging Revenue and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.2 Africa Sustainable Packaging Sales and Market Share by Type

5.3 Africa Sustainable Packaging Sales and Market Share by Application

5.4 Africa Sustainable Packaging Sales Volume and Value Revenue by Countries

5.4.1 Africa Sustainable Packaging Sales Volume by Countries 2012-2017

5.4.2 Africa Sustainable Packaging Revenue by Countries 2012-2017

5.4.3 South Africa Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.4.4 Nigeria Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.4.5 Egypt Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017

5.4.6 Algeria Sustainable Packaging Sales and Growth Rate 2012-2017