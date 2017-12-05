New Hyde Park, New York — Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care and Rehabilitation held a Resource Fair on November 29, 2017, to educate visitors about the variety of community-based outpatient services offered and in particular, the differences between Hospice and Palliative Care. The schedule of events kicked off with a meet and greet breakfast at 9:00 a.m., where visitors listened to speakers from Parker’s various departments. This was followed by a Resource Fair, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., staged throughout Parker’s lobby. There were tables of literature and handouts from various departments, and Parker staff was there to take questions from the hundreds of visitors who attended.

Through planned expansion of community-based outpatient services, Parker extended the range and reach of its renowned health care services, to the neighborhoods of Nassau, Queens and beyond. Parker’s flagship health care and rehabilitation center, a leader in teaching and geriatric research, is a 527-bed skilled nursing facility with a comprehensive system of post-acute care, including short term rehabilitation, nursing care and medical services. Following are some of Parker’s community-based services featured at last week’s Resource Fair:

Home Health Care Agency- makes it possible for older adults to receive short term quality care in the comfort of one’s home, through provision of intermittent skilled home care services as needed and ordered by one’s physician, to restore patients to maximum health. Parker’s agency is licensed to operate in seven New York metro area counties.

Social Adult Day Care- is for frail older adults and those with early onset of dementia and Alzheimer’s. The “Parker on Madison” center provides Social Adult Day Care Services for seniors living at home, plus vital respite and support for their family members.

NORCs Partnerships- by deploying Parker’s Registered Nurses at several Naturally Occurring Retirement Communities (NORCs), the Institute is developing unique relationships with area NORCs, with the goal of promoting health and wellness for their residents.

Parker At Your Door- is a physician home-visit program for older adults. With Parker At Your Door, a physician can provide residents with quality health care, right in the comfort of their own homes.

The Hospice Program at Parker- is a comprehensive community hospice offering highly specialized

care for terminally ill patients and family support. Members of the hospice team create personalized, comprehensive care plans that meet the individual needs of each patient, and foster a calm and loving environment comforting both patient and family members alike.

Lakeville Transportation Ambulette- was created to deal with transportation needs of kidney dialysis

patients, for transportation to appointments with physicians, to Parker’s Social Adult Day Care program, or to other skilled nursing facilities for their medical needs.

Queens-Long Island Renal Institute- a sister organization of Parker Jewish Institute, is a state-of-the-

art kidney dialysis service provided for Parker residents and older adults on Long Island and Queens.

AgeWell New York- a Parker affiliate, is a Medicaid Managed Long Term Care Plan and Medicare Advantage Plan authorized by New York State. AgeWell allows older adults with disabilities and persons with chronic illnesses, to stay in their homes for as long as possible.

Clinical Trials- also included was information regarding the benefits of clinical trials that Parker Jewish Institute participates in.

Located in New Hyde Park on the border of Nassau and Queens, Parker serves one of the largest and most ethnically-diverse areas in the U.S. For more information on Parker’s host of community-based outpatient services, please go to www.parkerinstitute.org.