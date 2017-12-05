Based on global rheumatology therapeutics market, a new study titled “Rheumatology Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025” has been released which is added recently into the repository of Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE). The study focuses on past trends and future prospects of global rheumatology therapeutics market from 2017 to 2025.

According to the in-depth study, the global rheumatology therapeutics market is expected to register a value of US$ 52.96 bn by the end of 2025 with a 2.7% CAGR during the assessment period 2017 to 2025.

In the beginning, the report has an executive summary comprising of key information such as market snapshot and market share followed by next section for market overview. The market overview section provides important information about the global rheumatology therapeutics market such as key industry developments, market size forecast from 2015 to 2025 and market outlook. Another section of market dynamics analyzes factors driving the market as well as restraints to the growth of the global rheumatology therapeutics market. As per the report, the increasing elderly population and swift approvals by the concerned authority are some of the factors driving the market. In the same section, the report discusses future opportunities available in the market and also shares its analysis using porter’s five forces technique.

For in-depth analysis, the global rheumatology therapeutics market has been segmented into medicine class, disease indication, route of administration, distribution channel and region. The study shares its analysis for these segments in terms of key findings, introduction, market size forecast from 2017 – 2025, market attractiveness analysis and key trends. The medicine class segment is further sub-segmented into disease modifying anti-rheumatic medicines (DMARDs) (synthetic disease modifying anti-rheumatic medicines and biologic disease modifying anti-rheumatic medicines), corticosteroids, uric acid medicines, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs) and others. According to the report, the DMARDs segment is very commonly used for the treatment of rheumatology therapeutics diseases and expected to grow with a value of US$45.06 by the end of 2025.

The disease indication segment is again divided into rheumatoid arthritis, gout, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, osteoarthritis and others. The route of administration segment is categorized into parenteral, oral and topical. The distribution channel segment is bifurcated into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy. Geographically, the market is divided into key regions which are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

