Industry Highlights:

War fighting and protection of civilians can be made more effective by employing superior strategies coupled with ingenious tactics and modern technologies. Military operations of most countries rely significantly on their advanced weapons, making them essential elements of current and future military operational plans. Although these advancements enhance combat effectiveness, the success of a military campaign still hinges upon the proficiency and defense strategies of the armed troops.

As a result, there has been continued focus on the protection of armed forces, homeland security forces, and law enforcement officers from bullets, explosive materials, laser strikes, mines, and UV rays. The growing violence and the increasing number of extremist threats and attacks have elevated the demand for advanced personal protective equipment. To achieve this objective, a number of companies are integrating LPE with the comprehensive protective headgear to make it more effective, both cost-wise and operationally.

The emergence of advanced battlefield technologies has changed the Defense Industry Warfare Systems. With the emergence of DEW (directed-energy weapons), which pose a threat to the public health and safety, there have been simultaneous developments of LPEs to counter the laser strikes. However, traditional LPEs are vulnerable during night-time, where the glasses fail to respond to the incoming laser rays. Consequently, the pilots and the police are the general victims of such attacks. Thus, introduction of day-and-night use LPEs, is expected to be the newest market trend.

Gentex Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell (U.S.), ESS Eye Pro (U.S.), NoIR LaserShields (U.S.), Laser Safety Industries (U.S.), Metamaterial Technologies Inc. (MTI) (Canada), PerriQuest Defense Research Enterprises (U.S.), Revision Military (U.S.) and others are some of the leading players operating in the global laser defense eyewear market.

As of 2016, North America dominated the global Laser Defense Eyewear Market, while U.S accounted for the largest share. The U.S government in 2008 launched the Military Combat Eye Protection (MCEP) program that validates and authorizes the use of protective eyewear devices for military personnel. The glasses sanctioned for use by soldiers, are listed in the Authorized Protective Eyewear List (APEL), and they render protection in various conditions against different types of threats ranging between eye injuries, ballistic projectiles, fragmented munitions and dust & sand, plus ultraviolet light and laser beams.

Laser defense eyewear is used to protect the eyes from damage caused by visible and invisible wavelengths of laser beams. It can be similar to general goggles or lenses that are incorporated into a protective eyewear. LPEs are required for intra-beam viewing of lasers, even for the laser lights with low power. These LPEs filter out the uni-frequency laser rays and prevent eye damage. The global laser defense eyewear market is expected to grow at approximately 5% CAGR, during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/laser-defense-eyewear-market-4570

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global laser defense eyewear market, tracking one market segment across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global laser defense eyewear market by its application and region.