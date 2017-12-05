Children in shelter homes require the assistance of NGOs for all of their needs. While a child NGO in Mumbai would be in a position to use its infrastructure and volunteers to take care of the children, the fact is that the children need and deserve assistance in many ways. Very rarely does a child help foundation have sufficient funds or resources to take care of all the needs of children that are taken care of by an NGO in Mumbai. Take a compassionate look at how an NGO for children in Mumbai helps to enhance the life of kids.

# 1 Books

A typical child care NGO in Mumbai would manage to put the children into a school either run by the organization or in a school run by other managements. Regardless of where the children are enrolled, they have a need for books – text books and note books, without which it is impossible to study. The shelter homes would not have the resources to provide books for all the children studying in various classes. In such cases, the shelter depend on timely assistance from any child help foundation. Mumbai is home to many homeless children housed in shelter homes and the DAF Foundation has helped shelters with books to help the young minds pursue education and have a good chance of leading life in a competitive world like any other child.

# 2 Shoes

As a child help foundation in India, the DAF foundation has helped students in shelter homes with much needed footwear. Mumbai is known for torrential downpour that sometimes puts the whole city out of gear. In the midst of all the misery that the common man undergoes, the pitiable conditions of the children are often ignored. Without shoes to wear during the rains, the children suffer the double ignominy of not being able to study when other children of similar age groups get a chance to study in peace. The DAF foundation has helped children with shoes which has helped them to happily attend school.

# 3 Medical Camps

Lurking beneath the wide eyed and forlorn look of the innocent children can be a host of diseases that can cause serious health conditions for the children. In the absence of medical help the conditions of the children can aggravate. As shelters do not generally have the resources to procure medicines to offer timely intervention, the DAF foundation has shown its compassion to the little ones by organizing medical camps and medicines for the innocent children deprived of good health.

The DAF foundation has championed the cause of the underprivileged and has consistently brought much needed relief to children in shelter homes. Recognizing the need for assistance, the DAF foundation has done all that is necessary and possible to alleviate the sufferings of children in need. Hoping to see a compassionate and the right kind of gesture from philanthropic individuals and organizations, DAF foundation plans to offer more relief to the children in the months to come.

