Picking the right air-purifying respirator can seem like a daunting task. With so many available options, it can be difficult to recognize what you actually need to decontaminate your air supply. Once you have decided to buy which mask you can protect yourself against, this can guide can help you make the proper selection for air pollution like the one currently in north part of India or even pollution is every city almost entire country.

– The first step in selecting a respirator that best suits your needs disposable or reusable unit. Disposable respirators, more commonly referred to as particulate respirators or flue masks, are sold in the half-face variety and are typically used for protection against airborne particles, pathogens Disposable masks are effective only for short time for 1 day or shorter period, once used are not advised to use again.

– Reusable respirators, on the other hand, are available in variety and can offer protection not only against airborne particulates, but gases, fumes and vapors as well. Here you need attention which can protect sucg as P series mask with active carbon from gases, fumes and vapors For most reusable respirators comes in variety type of mask you will need to purchase is dependent on the level of protection you desire.

Anti Pollution Mask also called Particulate respirators are designed to prevent the inhalation of airborne particles commonly associated with environments , smoke, dust, grinding, sanding, sweeping and other dusty conditions occur.

In 1995, The (NIOSH) released a testing certification for particulate respirators with the intention of creating a standard that respirator users could understand and follow in practice.

More specifically, particulate respirators into three distinct groups: N-Series, R-Series and P-Series. Each of these three groups, in turn, have three different efficiency possibilities: 95, 99 and 100.

N-Series (N95, N99 and N100)

N-Series particulate respirators are NOT resistant to oil and therefore provide protection against solid and liquid aerosol particulates that do NOT contain oil.

The difference between an N95, N99 and N100 respirator is simply the filter’s efficiency level (i.e. N95 = NOT Resistant to solids and liquids which contain oil and provides 95% efficiency).

P-Series (P95 & P100)

Unlike the N-Series, the P Series particulate respirators are resistant to oil, which means they provide protection against both solid and liquid aerosol particulates that may contain oil, like petroleum based pollution.

R-Series (R95)

R-Series particulate respirators are similar to the P-series in that they provide protection against both solid and liquid aerosol particulates that may contain oil. R-series respirators, however, are only certified for up to 8 hours of service life.

Best Mask advised.

P Series Mask have the widest range of efficiency for todays highly polluted air. P series mask such as P95 are specifically designed for petroleum based pollution unlike N series masks which can break down if utilized for this purpose. In most major cities, petroleum based contaminants are a substantial portion if not the major pollutant, why use something that isn’t effective? Buy a P Series Mask made to provide a practical margin of safety for everyday use.

Delhi alone has more than 7.4 million vehicles on it’s roads, with an additional 1,200 added each day and the result is a pollution, do you know what type of face mask can protect traffic pollution? Here is the answer p series mask are best.

