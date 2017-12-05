Market Synopsis of Market

Construction equipment is a critical tool for all construction projects. They are used at construction sites for reducing time and labor cost. The growth for construction equipment market is driven by technological developments and their adaptations. Furthermore the infrastructural growth along with rapid urbanization is augmenting the market for the same. The largest end use market for this product is infrastructure especially in emerging markets like India, China and Brazil. Decent growth is experienced by construction equipment market because of heavy investments done in the infrastructure market with an objective of accommodating smart commercial and residential buildings. The global construction equipment market size is expected to cross USD 200 billion mark by the end of the forecasted with a reportable growth of approximately 8% by 2022.

Regional Analysis of Construction Equipment Market

The regional analysis of construction equipment market is being studied for areas such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and rest of the world. APAC would be the largest growing market in terms of revenue generation because of rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Key Players

The key players of global Construction Equipment market report include- AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, Kobe Steel Ltd., Liebherr Group, Atlas Copco AB, and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.

The report for Global Construction Equipment Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

