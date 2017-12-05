Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) December 4, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, held a Supplier Technology Fair, as part of the company’s annual Advanced Engineering University (AEU) event.

The AEU training event featured a variety of informative seminars and hands-on demonstrations, covering the latest technologies and innovations in the electronics industry. The Supplier Technology Fair, held one evening during the 8-day event, included more than 40 of the world’s top suppliers. The fair was well attended, included interactive displays and free giveaways at many of the booths, and provided a great opportunity for networking among industry professionals.

Platinum sponsors for this year’s event were Infineon, Lumileds, Microchip, NXP, Renesas, and STMicroelectronics, who each had a display booth prominently positioned at the Supplier Technology Fair venue.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

