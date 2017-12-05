For travellers seeking an experience that is more than a typical ‘bucket list’ experience, iExpedition.com brings together Australia’s largest selection of Polar cruises.

Tick off the seventh continent! Kayak among majestic icebergs while whales play around you and then camp on the ice in the Antarctic solitude. There’s also the chance to ski, climb, snorkel or scuba dive. Yes, in Antarctica.

In the Arctic fly over the North Pole, get up close to polar bears in Norway, Svalbard, Franz Josef Land or Canada, and for the serious adventurer there’s the chance to snorkel with orcas – no cage required. We are serious when we say iExpedition is home to a complete range of experiences available on polar expedition cruises!

iExpedition brings together more than 600 different expedition departures to Antarctica and the Arctic regions in an intelligent, user-friendly and visually pleasing site. This allows travellers to search and filter hundreds of voyages, quickly and easily finding ones that fit their travel dates, budget, time frames, dream adventure activities and many other personal preferences. They can also create wish lists, request reservations and book cabins online.

With 40 vessels ranging in size from sailing vessels for just 10 passengers to small, luxury expedition ships that can cater for 300, there is a ship for all travel styles and budgets on iExpedition.com.

iExpedition’s founder Ben Alexander, says: “iExpedition identified the difficulties clients have when searching for and comparing Polar cruises online, and have created ways to close this gap, enabling travellers to confidently find voyages that fulfil their personal travel preferences.”

A combination of iExpedition’s dedication to Polar expedition cruises and director Ben Alexander’s expertise and near decade in the industry has enabled the company to pool a huge amount of data on hundreds of Polar voyages in a way that is easy for travellers to navigate. Try searching for a polar cruise now – iExpedition search

As part of its sustainability commitment, iExpedition partners with Carbon Neutral and for all new bookings, donates ‘1 tree for each day our travellers are at sea’ to replenish key Australian biodiversity corridors.

iExpedition provides specialised knowledge for Polar expedition cruises to Australian travellers. Search the complete Polar voyage range online at www.iExpedition.com or contact iExpedition directly on 1800-960-577 to start planning your polar experience.

About iExpedition

Australia’s only dedicated polar expedition cruise agency, iExpedition.com is an easy to use search and booking engine for Polar cruises. With a selection of more than 600 Antarctic and Arctic expedition departures to choose from, across almost 40 expedition vessels, iExpedition brings to the Australian cruise passengers the largest collection of Polar expedition cruises.

The website allows clients to begin their initial search, reserve & book cruises online, then manage their booking all within the iExpedition.com website.

What the industry says

“Having worked closely with Ben in the industry for more than five years, his passion and enthusiasm for expedition cruising shines through. I know that with his knowledge and expertise of the product, his clients are in good hands.” Sandy Erskine, Maritime Reservations Manager – G Adventures

“We have worked closely with Ben during the past three years. His expertise and passion for Polar regions has resulted in the creation of iExpedition, an informative and user-friendly online platform that will allow adventure seekers to find just the right trip. We are excited to see our ships, the Sea Spirit and the 50 Years of Victory, featured on iExpedition.com and to be working with Ben on the Arctic and Antarctic bookings.” Kate Statsenko, Sales and Marketing Manager – Poseidon Expeditions

“iExpedition is a glimpse into the future of polar travel and small ship expedition-style cruising. It’s a clean, efficient, web-based resource, rich in information about the various destinations, the different ships, polar wildlife and the huge range of activities available when travelling in places such as Antarctica and the Arctic. It’s a very clever piece of technology. As well as being easy to use and navigate, the breadth of knowledge you can access here is on a whole other level. Founder of iExpedition, Ben Alexander, is someone we have worked with for many years and we’re really impressed by what he has built. It brings together more than a decade of first-hand experience in arranging travel to the world’s most remote and wild locations.” Richard Cunningham, Manager (AUS/NZ) – One Ocean Expeditions

“iExpedition has been able to set up an amazing platform to find the best expeditions available to Polar regions. Not only is it one of the most complete collections in the market, but it also allows passengers to filter according to their needs and expectations of their future adventure. Looking forward to see what would be the next step for iExpedition..” Benjamin Garcia, Manager (AUS/NZ) – Antarctica XXI

‘Awesome site and concept.’ Craig Farrell, National Business Development Manager – Ponant

