Aircraft leasing is a technique where the airline companies procure the aircraft on lease from leasing airlines companies and other aircraft operators. Over the last few years, several airlines companies have switched to aircraft leasing for their operations to reduce the financial burden and to increase the number of aircrafts. Owing to this, the market for aircraft lessor has grown significantly. Aircraft leasing is mainly of two types: wet leasing and dry leasing. However, wet leasing aircraft are procure for shorter period of time, whereas, dry leasing is used for longer leasing period. The major buyers of the aircraft leasing are the big airlines, financial investors and others. However, these buyers mainly go for the OEMs or from the leasing companies.

As per MRFR analysis, the Aircraft Leasing Market is expected to witness a remarkable growth during the forecast period as several companies are opting for leasing of aircraft. The global aircraft leasing market is expected to reach USD 134.6 billion by 2023 with a growing CAGR of 6.78%. Major influencing factors that have driven the global aircraft leasing market are the dominance of Irish and Chinese companies. Ireland is one if the major hub for aircraft leasing which has consumed around half of the market share of the global market. As a result, Europe has become the major revenue generator for the global market. Additionally, the rising demand for wet leasing market is also driving the market as several new airlines companies are coming into the market. Subsequently, the execution VAT on aircraft leasing has also boost up the market. On the other hand, the rising pricing of crude oil and complicated and unclear leasing regulations and taxation policies could affect the market growth of aircraft leasing market.

The prominent players in the aircraft leasing market include AerCap, Air Lease Corporation, BOC Aviation, GECAS, BBAM, CIT Commercial Air, Aviation Capital Group, Boeing Capital Corporation, SAAB Aircraft Leasing, International Lease Finance Corporation and among others.

For the purpose of this study, MRFR has segmented the global aircraft leasing market into leasing type, aircraft type and region. On the basis of leasing type, the market has been divided into wet leasing and dry leasing. Wet leasing is dominating the global aircraft leasing market by type as several companies are opting for wet leasing as it comes with a shorter leasing period as compared to dry leasing. Whereas on the basis of aircraft leasing, the market has been divided into wide body aircraft and narrow body aircraft. Among these aircrafts, wide body aircraft consumed the largest market share in terms of value.

Geographically, the market has been divided into for major regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Among these regions, Europe has come up as the leading region in terms of revenue. Presence of Irish companies and increasing attraction of other companies to start operations in Ireland is one of the major growing factors. However, Asia-Pacific is the second and fastest growing region followed by North America.

The report for Global Aircraft Leasing Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

For further information on this report, visit @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aircraft-leasing-market-4247

