Malta, December 04, 2017 — The dynamicly developing iGaming company Stakers presents yet another new product – sports betting pools. Providing all players with fairly equal conditions to win a 100k jackpot, Stakers accepts a minimum bet of only 20 cents. The new applicable terms and conditions allow players to become a winner with just 6 correctly selected picks out of 15.

“Driven by our cutting-edge technology and iGaming experience, we introduce the new and exciting feature of Pools with guaranteed world’s notable jackpot liquidity. Commitment to mobile users stand as our top priority and here at Stakers we are aware of the increased demand for mobile products and we’ve become the first company in the gaming industry to introduce purpose-built fully optimized web version of the Pools. This will spearhead a change in the betting experience, and that is truly exciting!” said Michael Schmidt, company business development manager.

The essence of Toto games implicates distributing total wagered amount of money among the players who predicted the majority of the correct outcomes within a ticket. Pools as a betting game was introduced in the 19th century and since then it is gaining more and more international attention among recreational players.

Being not dependent on a player’s experience Pool Games are designed with simplicity and provide users with a high level of security. Pools offer players the options of manual and random selections of sports event outcomes, displaying probability of event outcomes in percentages. This has been implemented by means of the all-new option – “Favourites” that offers players to pick out the most probable winning outcomes just in one click.

Stakers currently offers the following daily pool games: Soccer 1X2, Tennis Head to Head and Soccer Correct Score. Complying with all the market standards, the iGaming company yet introduces some improvements to bet settlement and jackpot winning process.

The research held by the RGA reveals the growth of online gaming in the world that varies between 10% and 80% depending on a country. The number of European players is estimated about 60%, and about 10-15% of them is represented by frequent pool game players.

Mr. Schmidt points out “We’re always trying to innovate our sportsbook and to go with the tides and for the umpteenth time we are excited to be rolling out another great product from the excellent team of our developers”.

Stakers.com is licensed in Malta and regulated by the Maltese Gaming Authority. License number MGA/CL2/1306/2017.

