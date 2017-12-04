Sayers Cars are one of the premier minicab company in Stratford that is offering you the most affordable and quickest way to travel all across London. Sayers cars have a team of experienced professionals that include drivers, sales and marketing personnel. Sayers Cars are providing transport services from last 35 years and we understand the requirements of the customers very well.

Sayers cars have a team of highly experienced staff, including drivers & marketing personnel.Sayers cars use modern vehicles all equipped with air conditioning to ensure your travel with us is in complete comfort and safety. Sayers cars drivers are very smart, presentable and highly knowledgeable of the surrounding areas including Stratford, Westfield, Forest Gate, East Ham, Upton Park, Manor Park, Plaistow, Beckton, Canning Town, City Airport and the surrounding Areas.

Every driver undergoes a thorough CRB check as well as a medical check every 1-3 years. In addition, all drivers are fully insured with £1-5M public liability. Sayers fleet of cars includes Mercedes E-Class, 6, 7 & 8 seat MPV’s, estates and saloons to meet every possible demand and eventuality. All vehicles undergo an MOT check by the local council every 6 months for your safety.

Sayers Cars operate 24/7 all year around and provide a guaranteed pickup for all pre-bookings. With a flat pricing structure Sayers Cars believe that our company is one of the most competitive minicab company within the region. Investment is the key to our success.

Sayers cars objective is to exceed customer expectation.

About Sayers Cars:

Sayers Cars is one of the leading minicab service providers in Stratford, London. It is a noted name offering professional, safe and reliable services at affordable rates.

CONTACT:

Company: Sayers Cars

Phone: 020 8552 2222

Address: Sayers Cars, 393 Katherine Road, Forest Gate, London, E7 8LT, UK

Email: sayerscars@gmail.com

Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42zygakGSCU

Google plus page: https://goo.gl/maps/rHhwasAAxXy

Website: http://minicabinstratford.com/