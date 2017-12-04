SAINT HONORE, world renowned for its unique contemporary elegance and legendary “Parisian Style”, will celebrate the UAE’s 46th National Day on December 2nd with a specially designed Limited Edition HAUSSMAN quartz watch designed as a tribute to the leaders and citizens of the country.

The UAE National Day HAUSSMAN watch will be issued in a limited edition of just 46 pieces. With a diameter of 41 mm, this steel model with a slim profile meets the expectations of today’s clients, putting SAINT HONORE at the heart of today’s watchmaking trends.

Since its creation in 2007, both the shape and the complications of the HAUSSMAN have been revised on several occasions.

Now, ten years later, a new watch makes its entrance, one that is both innovative and true to the original spirit.

Whether it is the geometric harmony created by its round shapes and right angles, or the contrast between the steel grey and white colours, the HAUSSMAN honours the architectural talent and aesthetic standards of the famous Baron.

In addition to the hours, minutes, seconds and date, which are powered by a highly accurate quartz movement, the watch is eye-catching, and its natural elegance and presence is truly fascinating.

Powerful, sleek, and timeless, the new HAUSSMAN is the perfect partner for any watch lover who prizes authenticity, and prefers strength of character to ethereal charms.

The resolutely patriotic UAE National Day HAUSSMAN Limited Edition features a dial in the four colors of the United Arab Emirates flag. The case back is engraved with a map of the country. Presented in a luxury gift case including a writing implement, this watch will only be available at “Paris Gallery” points of sale across the country at the retail price of AED 3246.

HAUSSMAN, technical details:

 Stainless steel case

 Diameter 41 mm

 Silver dial

 Date at 6h

 Fluted crown

 Quartz movement

 Water-resistant to 50 m

 Metal strap with special folding clasp

 SWISS MOVEMENT