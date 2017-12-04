Fremont, Calif. — November 22, 2017 — Rahi Systems has been presented with the 2017 Outstanding Growth Award by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) San Francisco. The award recognizes the success of middle-market companies in the Bay Area in driving business success.

In selecting finalists for the award, ACG San Francisco looks at a company’s growth over the past three years, as well as its mission and vision, its leadership, and its reputation in the business community. The organization was impressed with Rahi’s rapid growth from bootstrapped startup in 2013 to a global provider of enterprise-class technology solutions and services to some of the world’s largest brands.

The award was presented on Nov. 16 during a gala luncheon at The City Club of San Francisco. Tarun Raisoni, Rahi’s CEO and Co-Founder, accepted the award on behalf of the company.

“We are extremely proud to receive this prestigious award from ACG San Francisco,” Raisoni said. “Past recipients have been some of best known companies in the Bay Area including LinkedIn, Torani and Recommind — it’s an honor to be in their company.

“In just four years, Rahi has grown from a small startup to a midmarket firm with a physical presence on five continents. We attribute our success to our team’s commitment to providing our customers with the highest levels of quality, professionalism and service. We are also grateful to our customers for giving us the opportunity to serve their data center and technology needs.”

Founded in 1954, ACG has more than 14,000 members represented by local chapters worldwide. ACG San Francisco provides educational events and content to help middle-market companies implement their growth strategies, as well as networking opportunities for owners, executives, investors, lenders and advisors.

