McPherson Marketing Group is proud to announce its redesigned website, filled with features to benefit customers.

The website allows customers to easily learn about what services the digital marketing agency offers.

McPherson Marketing Group prides itself on being the Research Triangle’s leader in innovative marketing strategies that provides cutting edge, results-driven marketing solutions. Its professional team strives to be the premier website design, digital marketing, logo design and consulting services provider throughout the Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill area.

McPherson Marketing Group’s new website features a digital marketplace that includes a drag-and-drop five-page website builder, an appointment scheduler, text messaging smart industry bots, and much more.

The appointment scheduler saves companies time when managing appointments, while the website builder provides a simple yet intuitive and quick solution. The white label text messaging apps and customer service bots can answer common questions, book appointments and more.

Customers can download a free marketing book that guides them through concepts like how to develop a solid marketing message and how to cut their marketing budget without losing sales. The book also guides customers on how to win new prospects through offers and how to stop overspending with online marketing.

The free snapshot report educates businesses about their online presence including whether their business listing is accurate where it counts. It lets businesses know how customers feel about their company and suggests on which sites their business should be listed.

Potential customers can also schedule a free 30-minute phone consultation.

“Our team is driven to pay close attention to the details and we are interested in addressing and fixing any problems you have in your current marketing plan,” said founder and CEO Thomas McPherson. “Our goal is to find solutions that help your business achieve immediate results.”

A passion and desire to help small businesses and entrepreneurs succeed fuels the work of McPherson Marketing Group. Its goal is to provide quality digital marketing services at affordable prices.

McPherson Marketing Group’s new website serves as a springboard to show companies how it can achieve results.

For more information about McPherson Marketing Group, visit its website at https://www.mcphersonmarketinggroup.com or call 919-336-0103.

CONTACT:

Thomas McPherson

Company: McPherson Marketing Group

Phone: 919.336.0103

Address: 6470 Rogers Road #284, Rolesville, NC 27571

Email: salesdept@mcphersonmarketinggroup.com

Website: https://www.mcphersonmarketinggroup.com