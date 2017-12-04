Full-service thermoformer InterTrade Industries will show attendees at world’s largest annual medtech event why clients have been turning to them for innovative, reliable and functional solutions for 40 years.

ANAHEIM, Calif. – At the annual MD&M West February 6-8, 2018, world-class thermoformer InterTrade Industries will showcase its latest innovations in medical packaging and enclosures. At Booth #1542, InterTrade will display a selection of its sterile solutions for use in the ER, medical offices, patient homes, field operations and other medical environments. Among the products being featured are thin-gauge plastic packaging items such as trays, clamshells, lids and covers as well as heavy-gauge sturdy, reliable enclosures.

From prototyping to full-scale manufacturing, InterTrade Industries works collaboratively with clients in the medtech industry to turn their design concepts into reality. The company offers a full range of capabilities to meet client needs, including:

• Thin-Gauge Thermoforming

• Heavy-Gauge Thermoforming

• Custom Vacuum Forming

• Assembly

• In House Tooling

• Drape Forming

• Polyurethane Foam Molding

“InterTrade Industries has earned a reputation as a world-class thermoformer by providing flexible, fast-to-market and high quality solutions to our clients’ evolving challenges, no matter how complex,” said Business Development Manager Cheryl Lapsys. “As a turnkey supplier, our experienced team of design engineers and manufacturing experts partner with clients to take their ideas from imagination to production. We look forward to talking with attendees of MD&M West about how we can help with their current and future projects.”

Lapsys added that InterTrade Industries’ thermoformed solutions are ideal for start-up or smaller production lines because of their cost effectiveness. “Our use of creative designs and materials often yield considerable savings for clients.”

All of InterTrade Industries’ products are manufactured in its Southern California facility, which is an ISO 9001:2008 certified facility. This certification demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing quality products and services, and to continued improvement.

MD&M West will be held February 6-8, 2018, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

To learn more about InterTrade Industries’ capabilities, visit http://www.InterTradeIndustries.com, call 714.894.5566, email Info ( @ ) InterTradeIndustries dot com or meet them in person at Booth #1542 at MD&M West dot

About InterTrade Industries − InterTrade Industries is a world-class, full-service custom thermoformer with 40 years of experience. Located in Southern California, InterTrade’s offerings include design, rapid prototypes, production, assembly and distribution. The company is well-positioned to meet a variety of needs and is ISO 9001:2008 certified. The company serves a wide variety of industries including: medical; aerospace and defense; architectural lighting; automotive; and consumer and OEM. To learn more, visit www.InterTradeIndustries.com, call 714.894.5566 or email Info ( @ ) InterTradeIndustries dot com dot