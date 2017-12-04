According to a new report Global Indoor Location Market, published by KBV research, the Global Indoor Location Market size is expected to reach $58.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 42% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Location Analytics Software Tools Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 38.8 % during the forecast period.
The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 39.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Visualization Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 46.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Context Accelerator Market.
The Retail market holds the largest market share in Global Indoor Location Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Entertainment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 43.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Public Buildings market would attain market value of $8,991.2 million by 2023.
The On Demand market holds the largest market share in Global Indoor Location Market by Deployment Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The On-Premise market is expected to witness a CAGR of 46.7% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/indoor-location-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Indoor Location Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Apple, Inc., Broadcom Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson AB, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, STMicroelectronics N.V., Zebra Technologies, and Micello, Inc.
Global Indoor Location Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Technology
Sensor & Tag-Based
Radio Frequency-Based
Others
Software Tools
Visualization
Location Analytics
Context Accelerator
Others
Services
Professional
Managed Services
By Vertical
Retail
Transportation & Hospitality
Entertainment
Public Buildings
Others
By Deployment Type
On-Premise
On Demand
By Application
Sales & Marketing Optimization
Remote Monitoring
Emergency Response Management
Customer Experience Management
Inventory Management
Risk Management
Predictive Asset Analytics
Others
By Geography
North America Indoor Location Market Size
US Indoor Location Market Size
Canada Indoor Location Market Size
Mexico Indoor Location Market Size
Rest of North America Indoor Location Market Size
Europe Indoor Location Market
Germany Indoor Location Market
UK Indoor Location Market
France Indoor Location Market
Russia Indoor Location Market
Spain Indoor Location Market
Italy Indoor Location Market
Rest of Europe Indoor Location Market
Asia Pacific Indoor Location Market
China Indoor Location Market
Japan Indoor Location Market
India Indoor Location Market
South Korea Indoor Location Market
Singapore Indoor Location Market
Malaysia Indoor Location Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Indoor Location Market
LAMEA Indoor Location Market
Brazil Indoor Location Market
Argentina Indoor Location Market
UAE Indoor Location Market
Saudi Arabia Indoor Location Market
South Africa Indoor Location Market
Nigeria Indoor Location Market
Rest of LAMEA Indoor Location Market
Companies Profiled
Apple, Inc.
Broadcom Limited
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Ericsson AB
Google, Inc.
Microsoft Corporation
Qualcomm Technologies
STMicroelectronics N.V.
Zebra Technologies
Micello, Inc.
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Indoor Location Market Size
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Indoor Location Market
Europe Indoor Location Market
Asia Pacific Indoor Location Market
LAMEA Indoor Location Market
Recent Comments