According to a new report Global Indoor Location Market, published by KBV research, the Global Indoor Location Market size is expected to reach $58.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 42% CAGR during the forecast period.

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Location Analytics Software Tools Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 38.8 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 39.9% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Visualization Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 46.2% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Context Accelerator Market.

The Retail market holds the largest market share in Global Indoor Location Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Entertainment market is expected to witness a CAGR of 43.8% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Public Buildings market would attain market value of $8,991.2 million by 2023.

The On Demand market holds the largest market share in Global Indoor Location Market by Deployment Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The On-Premise market is expected to witness a CAGR of 46.7% during (2017 – 2023).

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/indoor-location-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Indoor Location Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Apple, Inc., Broadcom Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Ericsson AB, Google, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, STMicroelectronics N.V., Zebra Technologies, and Micello, Inc.

Global Indoor Location Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Technology

Sensor & Tag-Based

Radio Frequency-Based

Others

Software Tools

Visualization

Location Analytics

Context Accelerator

Others

Services

Professional

Managed Services

By Vertical

Retail

Transportation & Hospitality

Entertainment

Public Buildings

Others

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

On Demand

By Application

Sales & Marketing Optimization

Remote Monitoring

Emergency Response Management

Customer Experience Management

Inventory Management

Risk Management

Predictive Asset Analytics

Others

By Geography

North America Indoor Location Market Size

US Indoor Location Market Size

Canada Indoor Location Market Size

Mexico Indoor Location Market Size

Rest of North America Indoor Location Market Size

Europe Indoor Location Market

Germany Indoor Location Market

UK Indoor Location Market

France Indoor Location Market

Russia Indoor Location Market

Spain Indoor Location Market

Italy Indoor Location Market

Rest of Europe Indoor Location Market

Asia Pacific Indoor Location Market

China Indoor Location Market

Japan Indoor Location Market

India Indoor Location Market

South Korea Indoor Location Market

Singapore Indoor Location Market

Malaysia Indoor Location Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Indoor Location Market

LAMEA Indoor Location Market

Brazil Indoor Location Market

Argentina Indoor Location Market

UAE Indoor Location Market

Saudi Arabia Indoor Location Market

South Africa Indoor Location Market

Nigeria Indoor Location Market

Rest of LAMEA Indoor Location Market

Companies Profiled

Apple, Inc.

Broadcom Limited

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Zebra Technologies

Micello, Inc.

