Since past few years, there has been a significant inclination towards different work habits, such as employees working out of the office premises, increased usage of mobile devices such as laptops and tabs with cloud-based data storage facilities to accomplish business tasks. This increased in the enterprise mobility is boosting the demand for hybrid device market worldwide, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in its recent research report. Some of the key players in the market are ASUSTeK, Lenovo, and Hewlett-Packard. Samsung Corp., Microsoft Corp., Acer Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Toshiba Corp., and LG Corp. are some of other significant firms flourishing in hybrid devices market across the world.

ASUS has recently launched its ZenBook Flip S, a hybrid device with a 360-degrees flip display, with Windows 10 operating system. Another leading company, Dell has also introduced some latest addition in its gaming system – two new members in Alienware gaming monitors, and one in Inspiron models as well that allows several storage devices to be configured. The firms are constantly revamping and innovating latest products in order to maintain their position in the market and flourish more.

As reported by a TMR analyst the global hybrid device market is anticipated to experience a robust growth with a CAGR of 20.80% from the duration 2015 to 2022. The market was evaluated to be worth US$ 5.1 bn in 2014, which is likely to reach around US$ 31.8 bn by the end of 2022. Based on end-users, the personal use segment was anticipated to rule the demand for hybrid device with an evaluation of revenue, worth US$ 1.6 bn in year 2014. This segment is expected to continue dominating the market demand. In telecom and IT sector, the demand is foreseen to be boosted with a whooping CAGR of 25.6% from year 2015 to 2022. As per the geographical segments, Asia Pacific is the leading segment among the rest of them. This region is anticipated to foresee the solid growth in coming years because of the economic development in countries such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. The revenue of the region is likely to be evaluated around US$ 10.4 bn by the end of 2022.