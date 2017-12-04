Lately an application named e-Chat appeared in the center of attention of users from different corners of the world as well as reputable publishers and those who are interested in digital technologies. Being a decentralized anonymous instant messenger with built-in multicurrency cryptowallet, high-quality content and opportunities of earning money, e-Chat is seen as a main contender for becoming an App of the future.

This unique tool fulfills all major social and financial needs of users. Having advanced functionality and being easy to use, e-Chat has some weighty advantages among hundreds of other apps as it offers the users:

· Various formats of conversation (messages, voice and video calls);

· Instant transfers of fiat and digital money and other operations;

· Anonymity of all data;

· User-friendly interface;

· The highest level of security.

All of these has been combined in one tool due to the blockchain, IPFS and P2P technologies, the best encryption protocol MTProto and so on.

e-Chat team has created a convenient and time-saving decision that is intended to change the life of millions of people to the better by solving their problems fast and fully. Big work is done every day to make the app better. The team attends various events of digital sphere to introduce the messenger of the future to vast audience, find partners and supporters, exchange ideas and find new ways of improvement and development. In three weeks of November representatives of e-Chat attended 5 conferences and meetups in Hong Kong, Switzerland, China, Singapore and Tokyo.

The presence of e-Chat on the digital arena has been noticed by such authoritative publishers as The Huffington Post, The Next Web and Forbes which highlighted the decentralized structure and high level of data encryption as the most significant advantages of messenger. Each day the product is getting more and more appreciation worldwide.

At present e-Chat is in its first round of ICO that will end up in 13 days (December, 15). Everybody who wants to try the app is welcome to download it from Google Play and App Store. To support the project users may buy ECHT tokens at $0.75. The time to invest on the most favorable conditions is limited — token price will increase during the next stages of ICO. So don’t miss your chance to invest in the app of the future and make your life more convenient and easy!