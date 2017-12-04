Market Scenario

The US Underground Mining Equipment Industry is driven by increase in mining activities. The rising number of mining sites has augmented the demand for mining equipment. Coal mining holds the maximum share in underground mining and leads to high demand of specialized mining equipment. Furthermore, the supportive regulations and policies by the government regarding mining safety, employment, environment, and equipment usage have fueled the demand for the underground mining equipment in US

Segments

US Underground Mining Equipment Industry is segmented on the basis of Type of Mining, Application, and Region. On the basis of type of mining it is segmented as long wall extraction and room & pillar extraction. On the basis of application it is segmented as coal mining, metal mining and mineral mining. Additionally on the basis of region, it is segmented as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The key players of US Underground Mining Equipment Industry report include- Komatsu Ltd, Caterpillar Inc., Joy Global Inc., Sandvik AB, Volvo AB, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Boart Longyear Ltd., Flsmidth Group, Kennametal, Inc., Liebherr – International Deutschland Gmbh, Metso Corporation, and Thyssenkrupp AG.

The report for US Underground Mining Equipment Industry of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

