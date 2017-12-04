London UK social venture SocialBox.biz is inviting Canary Wharf businesses to join an exciting initiative to help those in need.

Canary Wharf is a business district in east London borough of Tower Hamlets and also one of the top financial services centers.

Through the Laptops for Homeless People Initiative, businesses can re-home their old laptop computers that can still be used by those who need them the most. Donated laptops are distributed by Thames Reach homelessness charity with a mission of helping those experiencing homelessness get their lives on track and empowering them to do things many take for granted. For example, laptops can help those affected by homelessness to apply for jobs and stay in touch with family.

SocialBox.biz and the Laptops for Homeless People Initiative are on a mission to collect 1,000 laptops by 2020, and Canary Wharf businesses can be a part of this initiative.

The team at SocialBox.biz is appealing to companies with socially responsible, sustainable policies who want to engage with the local community and boost their own corporate governance by making a lasting difference to lives of those who need it the most .

London based social enterprise is also taking The Laptops for Homeless Support Initiative to the web by leveraging the power of social media to raise awareness for their cause. By providing their support, Canary Wharf businesses can further implement their corporate governance, social responsibility, impact on society and more.

The initiative is using the following hashtags on Twitter: #corpgov , #cio , #ukceo , #boards , #ciochat , #ciouk , #esg , #csr , #uk , and #london

One of their recent re-tweets explains how a formerly homeless person now has a job thanks to a laptop she received

@SocialBoxBiz donated a laptop to a jobseeker on @ThamesReach’s @stepuplondon project. She now has a new job thanks to it. Great initiative!

https://twitter.com/stepuplondon/status/920693379662532608

They are appealing to businesses to contribute their old but still usable laptop computers so that they can be reused by people who have experienced homelessness.

The initiative has already donated 150 refurbished laptops to Thames Reach.

SocialBox.Biz’s Peter Paduh said: “It’s about bettering our communities and societies by taking the laptops some view as no longer needed and giving them to the people who need them the most.”

Jeremy Swain, Chief Executive of Thames Reach, said: “These laptops will give the homeless and marginalised people who receive them the opportunity to communicate with friends and relatives, develop new interests, and access advice to improve their skills and employment prospects.”

To participate, Contact:

info(@)socialbox.biz

https://www.socialbox.biz/contact-us/

https://www.socialbox.biz/homeless-support/

Phone : 0843 289 5722

Notes for Editors

For more information on SocialBox.Biz’s impact on local communities,

http://www.socialbox.biz

https://twitter.com/SocialBoxBiz

Thames Reach is one of the UK’s leading homelessness charities. Its vision is to end street homelessness and its mission is to provide decent homes, encourage supportive relationships and help people lead fulfilling lives.

Thames Reach runs a range of services in London including street outreach services helping people sleeping rough escape homelessness, a variety of hostels and supported housing projects, and schemes which prevent homelessness and help people develop new skills, re-engage with family and friends, and get back into work.

It runs the Employment academy in Camberwell which helps unemployed and economically disadvantaged people find work. http://www.employmentacademy.org.uk

Thames Reach works closely with local communities to ensure that it contributes to improving neighbourhoods and meeting local need.

See http://www.thamesreach.org.uk

For further details contact Thames Reach communications manager, Mike Nicholas, on 0203 664 9562

