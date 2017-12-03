Assuming they’ve been good and not naughty, 25 lucky individuals around the world can celebrate in style with a Graham Chronofighter sporting a Merry pin-up. This limited edition Swiss made timepiece magic’s a glamorous “Santa Babe” from the wish list to the wrist, from morning till night.

Meticulously hand-painted on the dial, Merry ignites festive spirit with 1940s nostalgia and top-of-the-tree horological craftsmanship.

This Chronofighter Vintage Nose Art festive special is powered by an automatic chronograph G1747 movement, visible through a see-through case back. A day-date window at nine o’clock is ready to handle any sort of calendar countdown. And why exclude watches from dressing up to the nines?

Each piece comes with a hand-sewn blue calf-leather strap, along with a red canvas alternative that will harmonize perfectly with any Santa outfit. What more could a guy wish for?

USP

• The Artistic: vintage historical timepieces inspired by Nose Art –Decorative

• painting on the nose, fuselage of military aircrafts starting in the 40s

• Festive edition with pin-up Merry painted on the dial and dressed in a fancy Santa’s outfit

• Sun brushed vintage dial

• Automatic chronograph

• Day-date

• Fast-action start / stop trigger

• Hand-sewn calf leather strap

• Limited edition: 25 pieces (serial number on the dial)

Functions: Chronograph(seconds, 30 minutes counter)

Day-date at 9 o’clock

Hours, minutes, seconds

Calibre: G1747, automatic chronograph

28’800 A/h (4Hz)

Incabloc shock absorber

25 jewels

Power reserve: 48 hours

Case: 44 mm steel

Steel fast-action start/ stop trigger and reset pusher

Domed sapphire crystal, anti-reflective coating

See-through sapphire crystal case back

Bezel: Steel

Water resistance: 330 feet/ 100 m / 10 bar

Dial: Blue sun brushed dial with painted pin-up Merry

Limited edition serial number at 9

White Super-LumiNova hands, numerals and indexes

White varnish chrono hand with red tip

Rhodiated minutes and seconds’ counters hands

Strap: Hand-sewn blue calf leather

Additional red canvas strap

Steel pin buckle