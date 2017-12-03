Assuming they’ve been good and not naughty, 25 lucky individuals around the world can celebrate in style with a Graham Chronofighter sporting a Merry pin-up. This limited edition Swiss made timepiece magic’s a glamorous “Santa Babe” from the wish list to the wrist, from morning till night.
Meticulously hand-painted on the dial, Merry ignites festive spirit with 1940s nostalgia and top-of-the-tree horological craftsmanship.
This Chronofighter Vintage Nose Art festive special is powered by an automatic chronograph G1747 movement, visible through a see-through case back. A day-date window at nine o’clock is ready to handle any sort of calendar countdown. And why exclude watches from dressing up to the nines?
Each piece comes with a hand-sewn blue calf-leather strap, along with a red canvas alternative that will harmonize perfectly with any Santa outfit. What more could a guy wish for?
USP
• The Artistic: vintage historical timepieces inspired by Nose Art –Decorative
• painting on the nose, fuselage of military aircrafts starting in the 40s
• Festive edition with pin-up Merry painted on the dial and dressed in a fancy Santa’s outfit
• Sun brushed vintage dial
• Automatic chronograph
• Day-date
• Fast-action start / stop trigger
• Hand-sewn calf leather strap
• Limited edition: 25 pieces (serial number on the dial)
Functions: Chronograph(seconds, 30 minutes counter)
Day-date at 9 o’clock
Hours, minutes, seconds
Calibre: G1747, automatic chronograph
28’800 A/h (4Hz)
Incabloc shock absorber
25 jewels
Power reserve: 48 hours
Case: 44 mm steel
Steel fast-action start/ stop trigger and reset pusher
Domed sapphire crystal, anti-reflective coating
See-through sapphire crystal case back
Bezel: Steel
Water resistance: 330 feet/ 100 m / 10 bar
Dial: Blue sun brushed dial with painted pin-up Merry
Limited edition serial number at 9
White Super-LumiNova hands, numerals and indexes
White varnish chrono hand with red tip
Rhodiated minutes and seconds’ counters hands
Strap: Hand-sewn blue calf leather
Additional red canvas strap
Steel pin buckle
Recent Comments