An Illinois philatelic company is claiming to be “the oldest family owned and operated stamp auction house in the United States” after clocking 85 this year. Rasdale Stamp Company has been in the philatelic industry since it was established in 1932.

Rasdale is a third generation Stamp Company headquartered in Westmont Illinois dealing in rare stamps, coins and other philatelic collectibles. At 85 years of age, this company ranks among the most ancient philatelic dealers in the Midwest. The company has played as pivotal role in promoting stamp collection as a hobby/investment across the social divide. Rasdale Stamp Company is renowned in the philatelic industry for repeatedly bringing together stamp enthusiasts from all over the world during its quarterly public stamp sales. The firm is also credited with the introduction of several trendsetting technological innovations in the stamp business.

Rasdale was among the very first stamp companies to incorporate IT into their philatelic business models. The firm launched its website early on before e-commerce became popular. From there the company introduced Rasdale Live Auctions to complement the traditional on-the-floor bidding option. Currently the company runs a fully functional online stamp store featuring a totally secure shopping cart. Collectors are now able to buy and sell philatelic items directly from Rasdale’s online “Retail Store” from any place in the world 24 hours a day. The company continues to host public stamp auctions every 8 weeks and this year it has already held three such events. This year’s closing sale Public Auction #434 will be held on November 18-19 in the Rasdale Auction Gallery on 37 Chestnut Avenue in Westmont. Further company details can be found at https://goo.gl/ZuXkL2

About Us

Rasdale Stamp Company was founded by Joseph Rasdale in 1932 in Elsie, Michigan. The company moved to its current premises later on and it has been expanding its market reach ever since. Rasdale has an extensive philatelic catalog featuring everything from supplies & literature, coins & currency, United States postage, picture postcards, United States & foreign covers, collections, accumulations, & stocks, miscellaneous collectables, and even some space memorabilia. Rasdale and its management team are members of all the major regional, national, and international stamp bodies including the Midwest Stamp Dealers Association, Ann Arbor Collectors Club, ASDA, National Stamp Dealers Association, Florida Stamp Dealers Association, APS, ATA, Bureau Society, Chicago Collectors Club, and the Southwest Collectors Club among many others. The company can be followed at http://www.tuugo.us/Companies/rasdale-stamp-company/0310006246119

Contact:

Kristin Maravelias

Company: Rasdale Stamp Company

Address: 35 Chestnut Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

Phone: (630) 794-9900

Fax: (630) 794-9958

Email: info@rasdalestamps.com

Website: https://www.rasdalestamps.com/