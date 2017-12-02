The Founder of Choice Cancer Care talks about the treatment options available.

Decatur, Texas, Nov. 25, 2017 – Cancer treatment requires an individualized approach. This is because the choice of the treatment itself depends on the specific characteristics of the cancer, one’s overall condition, and whether the main goal of treatment is to eliminate cancer, stop it from spreading to other body areas, or address any particular symptoms that cancer causes. Cancer care centers provide individualized cancer treatment, making them the ideal places for cancer patients.

“A plan for successful cancer treatment is more than science. We take the time to learn about the unique situation of each patient,” says the Founder. “We urge patients and their families to ask questions to better understand our services.”

Here are three of the common cancer treatments at Choice Cancer Care:

· Radiation therapy – It uses high energy particles such as electron beams, x-rays, protons, or gamma rays to damage or eliminate cancer cells. Often, radiation therapy is used to treat certain cancer types including cancers of the bladder, lung, head and neck.

· Chemotherapy – It refers to the destruction of cancer cells using drugs. The target cancer cells are those that have spread to other areas than the one with primary cancer. It can be given prior to surgery to shrink tumors before their removal. It can also be given after surgery to destroy any remaining cancer cells within one’s body. Chemotherapy uses cytotoxic drugs to kill cells.

· BSGI (Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging) – It’s an imaging procedure that detects cancers that mammography and clinical exams can’t find. It uses a high resolution camera that’s optimized to show images that doctors use to manage cancer cases that are difficult to diagnose.

“The other treatment options for cancer include hormonal treatment, prostate seed therapy, surgery, mammosite therapy, and alternative treatments,” explains the Founder. “Choice Cancer Care has highly-qualified doctors that provide quality and personalized care to patients.”

About Choice Cancer Care

Choice Cancer Care is an independent, physician-owned cancer center network. Dr. Gregory Echt, a radiation oncologist with over two decades of experience, is the founder of Choice Cancer Care. Choice Cancer Care is among the busiest practices in the country for brachytherapy, or prostate seed implant therapy – a cancer treatment plan for prostate cancer that provides remarkable success rates and fewer life-limiting side effects.