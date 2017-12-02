Decatur, Texas, Nov. 25, 2017-Cancer can originate from nearly any area of the body, and the type of cancer is typically named depending on its point of origin in the body. That’s why the methods for treating cancer vary from one patient to the other because the causes are different. At cancer care centers, they take time with the patients and their loved ones to develop a personalized treatment plan for every patient.

The four common types of cancer include:

· Breast cancer – It’s among the commonly diagnosed cancer types among women. It affects about 122 in every 100,000 women. Its development starts from the breast tissue, and may spread to the nearby lymph nodes.

· Prostate cancer – It affects the prostate gland in men. It has a high survivability rate if diagnosed early. The incident rate of prostate cancer is 128 cases in 100,000 men.

· Skin cancer – It refers to the development of cancerous cells within the skin. In the United States alone, 5 million people receive skin cancer treatment every year. The disease can affect any part of the skin, such as the back, legs, arms, and face.

· Lung cancer – It develops in one’s respiratory system, and is among the hardest cancers in terms of treatment. Its estimated incident rate is 61 cases for every 100,000 persons. Lung cancer affects both women and men.

