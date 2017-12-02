The Founder of Abdominal Surgery Specialists discusses reflux treatment options.

Plano, Texas, Nov. 25, 2017 – Acid reflux affects approximately 20 percent of Americans. It’s basically the backflow of stomach acid to one’s esophagus. A chronic or severe case of acid reflux may be GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease), and heartburn is its common symptom. GERD is usually the culprit when heartburn and acid reflux occur at least two times a week or interfere with one’s daily life.

“The treatment for occasional acid reflux is lifestyle changes and over-the-counter medications, explains Dr. Nick Nicholson, The Founder at Abdominal Surgery Specialists. “At times, minimally invasive surgery may be recommended for the treatment of GERD.”

The possible treatments for reflux and GERD are as follows:

· Over-the-counter medication –Get these medications to help reduce the backflow of stomach contents into the esophagus. Such medications reduce acid production, neutralize stomach acidity, or strengthen the lower esophageal sphincter. Examples of such medications are antacids, Aciphex, Prilosec, Protonix, and more.

· Lifestyle changes – To reduce the symptoms of reflux, doctors may recommend lifestyle changes, such as avoiding heavy or large meals, avoiding alcohol, stopping smoking, avoiding lying down immediately after eating, having meals at least three hours before bedtime, losing weight, eating smaller meals, and reducing the amount of fatty foods consumed.

· Minimally invasive surgery – If hiatal hernia is the cause of GERD, and the above measures don’t control the symptoms or other complications arise, there could be a need for surgical repair of the hernia.

“Some of the foods that trigger acid reflux include carbonated drinks, fried or fatty meals, spicy foods, chocolate, and citrus fruits,” states The Founder. “The other triggers are smoking, pregnancy, obesity, and hiatal hernia.”

