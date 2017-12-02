Firstsing, a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronic products from China, recently rolled out their latest product, Mood lamp Diamond Bluetooth speaker Colorful Light Pluse Subwoofer with Mic TF Card Breathing 6 LED multi colored themes speaker at a tech convention held in Bao’an Electronic City, where the company has its headquarters. The manufacturers stated that the OEM ODM speaker is capable of delivering clear super bass sound and clear mid and high sound. They added that the LED light can create the right ambiance while the user might be busy listening to his or her favorite music.

“It’s actually a multifunctional speaker, which completely supports Bluetooth, different AUX play modes as well as TF card. This flowerpot speaker also supports call functionality. It comes with a smart-touch induction lamp, but there’s more to it”, said Cherry Chen, one of the top sales executives of Firstsing.

“Users can choose from six LED multicolor themes, which we think gives them better options. Also, this particular handsfree Boombox speaker is extremely easy to use. We know there are people who play music before going to sleep. For them, there is a timer function, which allows users to turn off the speaker at their will. The speaker also comes with a 2000 mAh battery and the output power is 3 watts”, added Cherry Chen during the post-launch press conference. She also informed the press that the Halloween speaker comes in a gift box.

After the launch, the CEO and managing director of Firstsing spared a few words on their future marketing plans. He said, “We are now totally committed to promote this speaker and all the other speakers we have in store in different regional markets. We aim to double the sales of Bluetooth speakers by the end of first quarter of 2018. With this sales goal in mind, we will continue promoting this flagship product, among other products in this category, extensively”.

About the Company

FirstSing is a top manufacturer and supplier of consumer electronics in China.

The biggest global agents OEM ODM orders, free message publishing, friends making.The standard price, quality and service. https://www.facebook.com/FirstSing-Company-Limited-266312270110335/

Contact

Cherry Chen

Firstsing Co.,Ltd.

Tel: 86 755 29889139

Fax: 86 755 29889138

Skype: firstsingcherry

Whatsapp: +8613691671148

China office: Room 7012,7/F., XingzhongBao Electronic city, Fuyong Street, Bao’an District, Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China

Postcode: 518103

Email: usa@firstsing.info

Website: http://www.firstsing.com/

Japan office:

Firstsing (Japan) Co., Ltd.

President: Anndy Wang

2-10-13, Osayukinishi, South Kokura, Kitakyusyu city, Fukouka, Japan 803-0272

TEL: 090-2962-0800