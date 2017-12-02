Physicians explain the stages one should undergo before receiving colon cancer treatment.

Southlake, Texas, Nov. 27, 2017 – Due to the benign nature of polyps, it’s hard to tell whether they can cause colon cancer or not. For example, inflammatory and hyperplastic polyps are often not pre-cancerous, although some oncologists think that certain hyperplastic polyps could end up being pre-cancerous and increase the risk of developing cancer. Therefore, anyone with these polyps won’t know whether they’re at a risk of getting cancer, which is precisely why Southlake Oncology can help.

“If you notice changes in your bowel habits, gas, blood in the stool, persistent cramping, and abdominal pain, you may need to be screened for colon cancer,” explain physicians at Southlake Oncology. “Depending on the size and location of the cancer, many people won’t experience these symptoms.”

Before undergoing treatment for colon cancer at Southlake Oncology, one should undergo the following stages:

· Make an appointment – Meet with your doctor to discuss when to start colon cancer screening. It’s recommended that screening for colon cancer starts at age 50. However, where one has risk factors such as a family history of colon cancer, the doctor might recommend earlier or more frequent screenings.

· Screening – Often, colon cancer develops from benign polyps. It’s important that one goes for screening so that doctors can detect anypolyps way before they become cancerous. Screening also helps to detect colon cancer early enough when there’s a possibility of curing it. Common procedures for screening and diagnosis include stool blood test, colonoscopy, flexible Sigmoidoscopy, and barium enema.

· Diagnosis – If doctors believe colon cancer is present based on the symptoms, they may use colonoscopy to look for the disease. Colonoscopy enables doctors to look for cancer cells from the colon. They may also use a flexible Sigmoidoscopy or barium enema.

“If the diagnosis shows you have cancer, more tests may be performed to establish the stage of your colon cancer,” explain the doctors. “The staging tests may involve imaging procedures including chest X-ray or abdominal CT scan.”

Are you or a loved showing the symptoms of colon cancer? You may need to contact the physicians at Southlake Oncology for diagnosis and possible treatment.

Southlake Oncology, located in the Southlake and Grapevine area is a community-focused oncology practice that delivers exceptional care to North Texas cancer patients with a variety of cancer diagnoses and blood disorders. Like the other Choice Cancer Care facilities, we are an independent treatment center that is physician-owned.