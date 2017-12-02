Southlake, TX, Nov.17, 2017 – A cancer cure requires accurate and customized treatment options to be successful. Given that many cancer patients have very little background on how to treat the disease, they need proper guidance from experienced oncologists. Southlake Oncology offers a comprehensive approach to cancer treatment. They ensure patients can access quality options and support throughout their healing journey.In addition, they provide nutritional guidance, alternative therapies, spiritual, and emotional support.

“Every day, there are new and exciting news with regard to cancer cure,” say the physicians at Choice Cancer Care. “As specialistsdevoted to providing progressiveand result-oriented cancer treatment, we are everexcited to introduce individuals to modern developments in oncology and to effectivetreatments they may not have considered. We provide this advancedcare in a friendlyenvironment, ensuring patients receive full support.”

Here’s a list of cancer treatment options available at Southlake Oncology:

· Cancer Surgery: During treatment,physicians use cancer surgery as one of the options to diagnose, treat, or relieve cancer symptoms.Often, the Center combinessurgery with other cancer treatment options like radiation and chemotherapy.

· Chemotherapy: Oncologists employ chemotherapy as a useful cancer treatment option. Chemotherapy can eliminate cancer cellsfrom the body, regulate cancer growth and circulation, and relieve its clinical signs.

· Radiation Therapy: This is often used to cure the tumor using X-rays or gamma rays. The physicians utilize this option to destroy or damage the genetic substance which control of the growth and division of cells.

· Hormone Therapy: The therapy modifies hormones in the body that will enhance the regulation and treatment of cancer.

· Nutrition: Cancer and its treatment may make nutrition problematic in different ways including nausea, difficulty swallowing food, and decreased appetite. A variety of medications can treat nausea and stimulate appetite.

“Whichever type of cancer that has been diagnosed; prostate cancer, breast tumour, lung malignancy, or any other possible cancer, you will receive the best possible treatment with compassionate care at Southlake Oncology,” assure the physicians. “We’refor you throughout the processto achieve a better life and health.”

About Southlake Oncology

Southlake Oncology, located in the Southlake and Grapevine area is a community-focused oncology practice that delivers exceptional care to North Texas cancer patients with a variety of cancer diagnoses and blood disorders. Like the other Choice Cancer Care facilities, we are an independent treatment center that is physician-owned.