Dublin, Ireland: CNM, The College of Naturopathic Medicine”s, new Natural Chef course meets the demands of society”s growing awareness of foods that support and promote health, and increased interest in nutritious dining options that entice with taste and innovative cooking. The CNM Natural Chef is a 3-part diploma course covering what you need to succeed as a Natural Chef; from how the digestive process works, to steps for building your culinary career! Training consists of 420 hours of life-changing education, followed by an internship of 100 additional hours.

At CNM, Natural Chef Students are taught to prepare delicious gourmet meals that focus on nutritional value, keeping to whole, organic, fresh and minimally processed foods that are procured in season. And, as no single dietary regimen is appropriate for everyone, students learn how individualised food plans can enhance health.

This course is suitable for all foodies, aspiring chefs and skilled cooks. Whether you want to learn how to prepare healthy and delicious food for your family, or you want to turn your skills and knowledge into a successful career in an expanding culinary field.

Diploma Course includes:

-Food fundamentals

-Natural Chef techniques

-Food for Health

-Therapeutic menu & recipe writing

-Building a culinary career

About The College of Naturopathic Medic: The College of Naturopathic Medicine (CNM) is Ireland”s largest and longest established training provider for Nutrition Courses, Herbal Medicine Courses and Acupuncture Courses with colleges in Dublin, Cork and Galway. CNM has additional colleges throughout the UK and USA.