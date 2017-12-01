The global mobile backhaul equipment and services market is anticipated to observe stupendous growth, thanks to the substantial increase in mobile data traffic across the globe. Mobile backhaul equipment and services industry is also predicted to witness demand for microwave-based equipment for backhaul solutions. With new product development and advancements in technology, the global market for backhaul equipment and services is anticipated to register progressive growth rate in the near future. The research study provides a detailed analysis of the global market and throws light on the dynamics that are predicted to supplement the growth of the global market. The key segmentation, growth factors, and challenges in the market have been discussed in the study.

Global Mobile Backhaul Equipment and Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

Tremendously rising mobile data traffic and the increasing availability of smartphones are considered as vital factors that are expected to encourage the growth of the global mobile backhaul equipment and services market in the next few years. In addition, the growing focus of leading players on innovations and technological advancements is predicted to accelerate the growth of the overall market throughout the forecast period.

On the other hand, the compulsion for case-by-case examination before deployments and spectrum crunch are projected to curtail the growth of the mobile backhaul equipment and services market across the globe. Moreover, reluctance of several organizations to shift from traditional methods to next-generation backhaul is predicted to restrict market’s growth in the near future. Nonetheless, the emergence of wireless backhaul and GHz spectrum band are anticipated to contribute extensively towards the development of the global market in the next few years.

Global Mobile Backhaul Equipment and Services Market: Region-wise Outlook

The mobile backhaul equipment and services market has been divided on the basis of geography into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. According to the research report, North America is anticipated to attain a leading position in the global market and hold a large share in the next few years. The high growth of this region can be attributed to the rising penetration of internet-enabled devices and a substantial rise in the mobile data traffic. In addition, the easy availability of faster internet connection in North America is likely to accelerate market’s growth in the next few years.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to witness substantial growth throughout the forecast period. The rising demand for mobile backhaul equipment and services and the growing focus on technological advancements in this field are estimated to offer promising growth opportunities for players operating in the global market. The research study has provided the growth rate and share of each segment have been included in the report to offer a clear understanding of the leading regional segments.

Key Players Mentioned in the Research Report are:

The global market for mobile backhaul equipment and services is characterized by high level of competition with a large number of players operating in it. Some of the prominent players operating in the mobile backhaul equipment and services market across the globe are Vodacom, Telecom Italia, Avea, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Singapore Telecom, Celtel, Tellabs, Nokia Siemens Network, Samsung, Docomo, Telefonica Mobiles, Lucent, Alcatel, BT, Siemens, T-Mobile, Cisco, Ericsson, Motorola, Vodafone, Sprint, and Nokia.

The research study offers a detailed analysis of the overall market, focusing on the competitive landscape and the key players operating in it. The company profiles, inception detailed, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the global mobile backhaul equipment and services market have been discussed in the research report in order to offer a strong understanding for new entrants and readers.

