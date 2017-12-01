The Middle East and Africa Transfection Reagents and Equipment market size was around USD 28.62 million in 2016. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 % to reach USD 37.61 million by 2021. It has the lowest market share of 4%.

The process of inserting genetic material, such as DNA and double stranded RNA, into mammalian cells is called transfection. Transfection reagents are the substances containing the genetic material whereas the equipment is used as a delivery mechanism.

Many technological advancements happening in the transfection reagents and equipment market over the years has to certain extent addressed the requirements of researchers and biotechnology & biopharmaceutical companies. Transfection instruments with higher efficiency are the result of these advancements. In addition, efficient quantitative and qualitative transfection in a wide variety of cells, including the hard-to-transfect cells are also the result of this.

Technological advancements in transfections, alliances worldwide between the pioneering research institutes to trigger drug discovery, augmented research and development spending along with research activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rise in demand for synthetic genes and increasing number of cases of cancer are driving the growth of this market.

Selective effectiveness of transfection reagents, home brew reagents by researchers conjoined with hefty costs of transfection reagents are the primary factors expected to slow down the growth of this market.

The Middle East and Africa Transfection Reagents and Equipment market can be categorized into four categories: by product, by gimmick, by application and by end user. On the basis of product, Transfection Reagents and Equipment market is classified into Reagents and Instruments. In 2016, the reagents category is projected to account for the biggest market share. Although, the instruments market is probably grow at the highest CAGR during the aforementioned forecast period. If we go by gimmick, Transfection Reagents and Equipment market is segmented into Biochemical, Calcium Phosphate, Lipofection, DEAE-dextran, Dendrimers, Physical, Electroporation, Nucleofection, Others and Viral. In 2016, the biochemical category is projected to command the largest market share, whereas the viral category is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the aforementioned forecast period. Further, on the basis of application the market can be categorized into Biomedical Research, Gene Expression Studies, Cancer Research, Transgenic Model, Protein Production and Therapeutic Delivery. In 2016, the biomedical research category is likely to command the largest market share. Last but not the least, on the basis of end user the market is segmented into Academic & Research Institutes and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies. In 2016, the academic & research institutes category is likely to command the largest market share. Although, the pharmaceutical & biotechnologies category is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the aforementioned forecast period.

By geography, the Middle East and Africa Transfection Reagents and Equipment market has been categorized into Middle East and Africa. It is the last in terms of market share.

Major companies in the Transfection Reagents and Equipment market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands). These companies hold a leading position in the transfection reagent and equipment market because of their well-established presence in the fields of genomics, spanning fifty countries, heavy R&D investments, and strong sales as well as distribution force. Other players in the market include Polyplus-transfection SA (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), Lonza Group (Switzerland), Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (U.S.), Mirus Bio LLC (U.S.), and MaxCyte Inc. (U.S.).

