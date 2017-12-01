Middle East and Africa Medical Cameras Market was worth USD 150 million in 2016 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 7.5%, to reach USD 200 million by 2021. Medical Cameras assist surgeons and clinical staff by taking images in the course of medical procedures like endoscopy, ophthalmology, spectroscopy, robotic surgery and arthroscopy among others. They assist in identifying and treating diseases during a surgical procedure by revealing the pictures of internal organs of a person. It also generates a database of normal anatomy and physiology which helps in identifying any abnormalities in a person’s internal organs.

Cameras having thermal technology can note inflamed tissues and abnormal blood circulation. 3D medical imaging is used in various medical procedures like monitoring of rheumatoid arthritis, dental prosthesis and cosmetic surgery simulation. High-speed imaging techniques take images and record the movements of a person having musculo-skeletal diseases. Medical Cameras equipped with infrared technology generate an array of wavelengths which can decipher properties such as temperature, water content and chemical components which cannot be done by a regular camera.

View Full Report: http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-medical-cameras-market-3240/

The Middle East and Africa Medical Cameras market driving factors are growing need of medical procedures which need medical cameras, rising technological advancements, increasing investment in research and development and favourable laws set by the government. The constraints faced buy the market are health hazards as a result of exposure to radiation, insufficient skill in operating the devices among workers and high price of equipment.

Request For Sample Brochure: http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-medical-cameras-market-3240/request-sample

The Middle East and Africa Medical Cameras market is segmented on the basis of products into microscopes and medical cameras. Microscopes has the larger share in the segment and is also expected to grow fastest, owing to rising geriatric population and rising demand for microscopes in various medical applications. Based on camera type, the market is segmented into endoscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, dental cameras and surgery microscopy cameras. Endoscopy cameras has the largest market share in the segment due to rising number of operations done by using endoscopy technique. Based on sensor type, the market is categorized into charged couple device (CCD) and complimentary-metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors. CMOS has the largest share in the segment sine they consume less power, have high frame rate and low manufacturing price.

Inquire Before Buying: http://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/middle-east-and-africa-medical-cameras-market-3240/inquire

Geographically, the region can be broadly divided into Middle East and Africa. The market is still in its nascent stages in the region. Factors such as increasing number of medical procedures requiring use of cameras, rising geriatric population and increasing investment in research and development are expected to drive the market growth in the region.

Some of the major players in the market include Haag-Streit USA (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Allied Vision GmbH (Germany), Topcon Corporation (Japan), Nikon Corporation (Japan), SPOT Imaging Solutions (U.S.), JOEL Ltd. (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), and Olympus Corporation (Japan).

Contact:

Abhishek Shukla

Sales Manager (International Business Development)

Market Data Forecast

Direct Line: +1-888-702-9626

Mobile: +91 998 555 0206

Mail: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Visit MarketDataForecast Blog @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/blog/

View latest Press Releases of MDF @ http://www.marketdataforecast.com/press-releases