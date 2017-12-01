Gurin Digital Weighing Scale is high on accuracy, has strep on technology, tempered glass and is portable.

With increasing awareness, people are becoming more and more conscious about their health. In a recent report, it’s been observed that more percentage of the population are inclining towards a healthy lifestyle. Though there are different methods to introduce yourself to a healthy lifestyle the common equipment used by all is a weighing scale. It lets you know the efficacy of the mode to reach a healthy lifestyle. Measuring your body weight use the first step towards carving a healthy lifestyle, enabling you to set a target to be achieved, also you can eradicate and add certain steps to attain your goals.

Gurin is a coveted brand in the healthcare sector and has got a wide product line. Its device are advanced yet user-friendly and works smoothly, earning the brand a huge goodwill. Gurin Digital Weighing Scale is brimmed with the number of features making it one of the most preferred weighing scale in the USA. Let’s take a sneak peek at the features of Gurin Digital Weighing Scale:

• High On Accuracy: The device is equipped with four high precision sensors, aiding to display accurate weight every time. It’s potent enough to give accurate readings every time for the weight up to 400lb.

• Step On Technology: It’s empowered with Step-On technology, a user simply needs to step on the device and it will automatically show the body weight on the given screen. The device does not have on/off button, it automatically turns on when user steps on and automatically shut off when a user steps down.

• Portable: It’s a compact device having sleek and urban design and could be easily shifted from one place to another. It runs on batteries and is highly energy efficient.

Tempered Glass: It’s topped with a tempered glass, considered to 4 times stronger than the normal glass. It not only uplifts the overall appearance of the device but also makes it sturdy.