Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has recently announced the addition of a fresh report to its online vast online database. The report titled “Power Transmission Towers and Cables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023”. The report offer a comprehensive analysis on global market for power transmission tower and cables. The report evaluates the market in terms of both revenue and volume (US$ Mm) for the period 2015 to 2023, keeping 2014 as the base year. The report offers an all-inclusive information pertaining to the competitive scenario in market and stats of leading companies engaged in production, installation, construction and operation of power transmission tower and cable worldwide.

The reader will gain insight into the key parameters of the market. The report thoroughly analysis all the important market element including driver, restrains, opportunities and trends that are expected to influencing the growth of the market during the forecast period. The Porter’s Five Forces model has been applied for quantification and verification of the facts associated with the aforementioned elements.

In the report, the global market for power transmission tower and cables has been bifurcated into type and region. On the basis of type, market has been segmented into power transmission cables and power transmission towers. In 2014, global sales of power transmission cables commanded for nearly two-third share of the global market.

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin and Central Americas, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. From these regions, countries such as the U.S., Mexico, Germany, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Canada, CIS countries, the U.K, India, South Africa, and Argentina.

In 2014, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the market, representing for over one-third revenue share of the global market for power transmission towers and cables. The region is anticipated to witness the highest growth of the market over the next couple of years. Countries such as India China are anticipated to remain the major forces in the region. North America held the second position in 2014 whiles Latin and Central Americas, the MEA, Europe collectively accounted for less than 50% market share. In the near future, the market in MEA is likely to increase its share owing to robust infrastructure development. The market in the region is projected to exhibit second fastest growth. Large-scale infrastructural projects in various MEA countries is driving the demand for cables and power transmission.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent market participants profiled in the report include Zhejiang Shengda Steel Tower Co. Ltd., ShanDong DingChang Tower Co. Ltd., Prysmian S.p.A., General Cable Technologies Corporation, Southwire Company LLC., Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd., Nanjing Daji Iron Tower Manufacturing Co. Ltd., KEC International Ltd., Nexans S.A., and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. The report delivers an in-depth overview of these leading market players wherein the reader can access information regarding their financial details (if available), recent developments and business strategies. Such information can be vital for companies in slating there future growth strategies.

