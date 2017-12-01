The demand for 3D animation is on a roll as it is motivating digital marketing in an extravagant fashion for the past few years. Not only entertainment, but the utility of 3D animation across healthcare and education is also gaining popularity. To study more, a new report titled “3D Animation Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2022”, has been added to the vast database of Market Research Hub (MRH). As per research findings, the worldwide 3D animation market is projected to acquire a valuation of US$13.6 bn by the end of 2017, and an impressive mark of US$26.8 bn by the end of 2022. At this pace, the concerned market might soon exhibit a remarkable 14.5% CAGR during the period 2017-2022.

This intelligent report talks about he structure and composition of the global 3D animation market, providing readers better insight into various segments. Furthermore, the major drivers propelling growth in the 3D animation market are studied to familiarize readers with the striking factors likely to assist their efforts in the target market in the near future. In addition to this, the variety of end use industries for 3D animation supported the rapid growth of digital technology on the basis of diversity in utility and applicability has been a consistent driver for the worldwide 3D animation market.

The initial portion of the report includes useful information about the executive summary followed by market overview. Readers can gain knowledge about the market dynamics, market size as well as Y-o-Y growth through this particular section. Apart from this, key contracts, value chain analysis, as well as regional trends, are briefed quite wonderfully.

The following section details the market for 3D animation by hardware type, end use industry, deployment type, as well as software type. This action is aimed at shedding light on the different components associated with the market. Based on hardware, this research study segments the focused market into motion capturing systems, video card and GPU, workstations, and other hardware. Further, based on software, the global 3D animation market is divided into plug-in software, SDK, software platforms and others. Currently, the topmost end users for 3D animation include media and entertainment sector, architecture, construction and engineering, manufacturing, education, healthcare, and others. Looking at the geographical stretch, the prime regions studied comprise of North America, Europe, Latin America, Japan, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific except Japan.

The final section is dedicated to analyzing the competitive landscape. It comprises of all the leading players operating in the 3D animation sector. Some of the prominent leaders highlighted in the report are Autodesk Inc., Nemetschek SE, NewTek Inc., Adobe Systems Inc., NVIDIA Corp. and Side Effects Software Inc.

