Market Highlights

The study reveals that data center infrastructure is trending in North America region. The increasing demand of cloud in data center infrastructure has boosted the market growth as the private cloud infrastructure is growing with huge demand followed by public cloud. The companies are investing in providing data center infrastructure solution due to its huge demand among the organizations. The data center infrastructure is facilitating the delivery of more automated business service of the companies.

In North America region, the Increasing use of cloud computing is driving the market growth of data center infrastructure to the large extent. The data center infrastructure demand are growing as the prominent companies such as International Business Machines Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S), Dell EMC. (U.S), Microsoft Corporation (U.S), are providing data center infrastructure solution. The data center infrastructure provides assurance of timely data availability with maximum security.

Major key Players

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S),

Dell EMC. (U.S),

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S),

International Business Machines Corporation (U.S),

VMware, Inc. (U.S),

Lenovo Group Ltd. (U.S),

Oracle Corporation (U.S),

NetApp, Inc. (U.S),

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China),

The global Data Center Infrastructure Market is growing rapidly over 42% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 49 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global data center infrastructure market are bifurcated on the basis of component, user type, deployment, verticals and region. The components are segmented into hardware, software, solution, service (servers, storage, storage area network switches, routers, ethernet switches, network security, and virtualization software). The user type is segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises, large-scale enterprises. The deployment is segmented into on cloud, on premises. The verticals are segmented BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, healthcare and others. The region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, global data center infrastructure market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region is leading with market share growth in the data center infrastructure market. The data center infrastructure are gaining huge demand as it helps in quickly and effectively access servers, network devices, and others. In this market, Europe is to be estimated to be the second largest market share for data center infrastructure during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to forecast the highest CAGR in the coming years.