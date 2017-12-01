Merry Christmas! At the end of 2017, Cisdem provide the biggest discount on most Cisdem products and bundles. You can get up to 50% OFF on our main products from Dec 1st to Jan. 10th, 2018. Waiting for your coming!

Part one: Up to 67% OFF Special Offer

During this promotion, Cidem has some bundles with popular products. All of are up to 50% OFF.

1. 8-in-1 Mac Utility Bundle at $99.99 with 67% OFF, you can get Mac Data Recovery, Duplicate Finder, AppCrypt, ContactsMate, Document Reader, Better Unarchiver, Window Manager with one time fee.

2. Video Converter + DVD Burner Bundle at $59.99 with 55% OFF

3. Data Recovery + Duplicate Finder Bundle at $59.99 with 55% OFF

4. Data Recovery + iPhone Recovery Bundle at $59.99 with 58% OFF

5. PDF Converter OCR + PDF Password Remover + PDF Compressor for Mac at $89.99 with 38% OFF

Part two: Receive $10 Coupon from Santa

Except the discount on products and bundles, you can get $10 coupon easily by open the box at Cisdem. The coupon code can be used on any product including discounted products and bundles.

To know more information about this time special offer, you can visit at Cisdem.com.

Part three: Burn your holiday videos to DVD

In the past year, you may make many holiday videos such as Halloween, Thanksgiving, and the coming Christmas and New Year. Burn them to DVD will be the great way to store and free up your Mac space. Cisdem DVD Burner for Mac can help you turn your video clips into high-resolution DVD with menu, subtitle and background music.

Step One: Add

Add any video you taken or downloaded from online to DVD Burner

Step Two: Edit

After added the videos, you can rotate, crop, add background music, subtitles, and customize menus.

Step Three: Burn

After edit the videos by your favor, and then you can burn your videos to DVD, DVD folder or ISO files.

About Cisdem

Cisdem provides productivity and business software that helps Mac users to get their job done faster. The products include top rated software centered on utility tools, PDF tools, multimedia tools, and some mobile tools. The company is dedicated in building highly efficient Mac software that make life easier and processes simpler. More detail information about Cisdem at Cisdem.com.