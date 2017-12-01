Expert Math tutors in Old Bridge fill skill gaps as required in basic calculation skills, fundamental problem solving, word problems, math reasoning, math application, and fluency. Maths tutoring enable you study and prepare for math tests to accomplish better grades and learn important test-taking strategies.

Brainiac Math and English Centers after school enrichment program uncover the brilliance within. Brainiac is not the same as other after-school enrichment programs since we recognize that while one student may thrive in one subject area, he could be struggling in another, and our program directly addresses how to close that gap. In both our Math and English programs, every student is assigned an initial Brainiac level, which is based not only on the student’s current grade level, additionally the results of your child’s initial evaluation.

Maths is a subject that investigates the reality of life from various angles. Without logic, methodical approach and reasoning, doing away math problem is a tricky job. Brainiac Math and English Centers after school enrichment program offers maths curriculum that adapts to your child.

Ranging from pre-kindergarten to twelfth grade, the Brainiac curriculum reinforces all math subtopics. From counting and arithmetic, to algebra and geometry, Brainiac’s elementary Math program is customized to suit the age and ability of all students.

Students will be given questions on a number of topics, including arithmetic, multiplication and division, fractions, graph interpretation, algebra, and geometry. These topics will range in difficulty depending on students’ age and mathematical abilities, and will become progressively challenging.

Our expert mentors may utilize questions from a higher or lower level depending on the student’s comprehension of the subtopics. Brainiac prides itself on being able to hone in on a student’s needs and reinforce those needs through customized workbooks.

We believe in confidence building and academic independence. To that end, English and Old Bridge Math Tutor provides workbooks to the students that have questions tailored specifically for him or her. Students are presented with reading passages based on their grade and Brainiac level. English ranges in difficulty through the Brainiac levels. We focus on evaluating the student’s current abilities and then building on those to attain better mastery of the English language. Our learning classes are lively and interactive, filled with learners eager to enhance their learning ability.

About the Company:

Brainiac Math and English Center tutoring classes are a mixture of one-on-one attention and individualized material ensuring that students get the support they need when they need it and are challenged to be the best that they can be. Our tutors strive to make a strong environment for learning so that your student’s confidence can develop.

Contact Details:

Brainiac Math & English Centers

244 Texas Rd

Old Bridge

New Jersey

08857