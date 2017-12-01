The global market for biometric sensors is foreseen to experience a hike owing to the demand for identity technology. Biometric sensors are important facet of the identity technology that boosts its market demand, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in its recent report. The global market of biometric sensors is extremely diverse and populated with several well-known firms working on the advancement of the technology. Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), CrossMatch Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), 3M (U.S.), ZKTeco Inc (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Suprema Inc. (South Korea), Precise Biometrics Ab (Sweden), IDEX ASA (Norway), and Safran (France) among others.

The market comprises of various International, regional, and local vendors. During the end of year 2016, Gmalto acquired 3M Cogent, with initial deal price og US$ 850 mn. 3M Cogent specializes in biometrics for civil ID, law enforcement, and border control. Moreover, Bpifrance and Advent International also took over Safran Identity and Security which marks the rise of collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions among the regional and international players in biometric sensors market.

As per the report by a TMR analyst, the market is anticipated to soar high in coming years. The global biometric sensors market was evaluated to be worth US$ 710.0 mn in the year 2014. This figure is likely to reach around US$ 1,625.8 mn by the end of year 2023. The robust CAGR of 9.6% from 2015 to 2023 is speaking of the strong market demand in coming years. Moreover, in terms of revenue, the market is anticipated to be evaluated around worth US$ 1,799.6 mn by the end of 2023, with gradually expanding CAGR of 15.8%. Several companies are competing neck-to-neck with each other to secure their place in the global or regional market. Various regional and local manufacturers are also selling high quality biometric sensors that are cost-effective as well as accurate. This intensifies the market scenario up a notch.