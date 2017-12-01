Market Scenario:

The changing consumer demand for industrial products and the growing technological advancement in measurement techniques have developed the need for more precise and accurate industrial products. To provide products with assured quality and longer durability, automotive, aerospace, packaging, electronics and mechanical engineering industries are implementing 3D Metrology solutions. 3D Metrology is an emerging measurement solution among various industries, as it enables manufacturers to monitor the quality and efficiency of the components required to build the desired industrial products.

These measuring systems are used for a wide range of measurement tasks, namely analyzing the surface, shape and dimension of the machine parts and tools at every stage of the manufacturing process.

The major growth driver of 3D Metrology Market includes growing quality requirement in industrial product, and increasing use of technically advanced devices for measurement, among others. However, lack of technical expertise is expected to hinder the market growth of 3D metrology in the forecast period 2016-2022.

Major Key Players:

• Hexagon AB

• Mityotoyo Corporation

• Carl Zeiss

• Nikon Metrology

• Bruker Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• Keyence Corporation

• KLA-Tencor Corporation

• AMETEK

• Cyber Optics, Wenzel

Key Findings:

• The global 3D metrology market is expected to reach USD 7,980 million by 2022, growing with approximately 9% of CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

• By Technology, 3D Profilometry is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 2,294 million by 2022.

• By End User, Medical industry is expected to grow with 9% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

• Europe is expected to dominate the market of people counting system market throughout the forecast period.

• By Product- Optical digitizer & scanner is expected to grow with 14% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

Segments:

Global 3D metrology Market can be segmented as follows:

Segmentation by Technology: 3D Profilometry, white light interferometry, confocal microscopy, 3D optical microscopy, Scanning probe microscopy, Coherent, and others.

Segmentation by Product: CMM (coordinate measuring machine), optical digitizers & scanners (ODS), vision measuring machine (VMM), and measuring gage.

Segmentation by End-Users: Automotive, aerospace, precision mechanical, medical, packaging, electronics, 3D printing and others.

Regional Analysis of 3D metrology Market:

The global 3D Metrology market is estimated to grow at a promising rate in upcoming years. Europe is the leading region among North America, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region which is estimated to show high growth during forecast period. Increasing technology adoption and growing demand of quality driven products especially in automation and manufacturing sectors are driving growth of 3D Metrology market. Whereas lack of technical awareness about 3D Metrology is the major reason behind slow growth in the region.

Intended Audience

• Semiconductor industry

• OEM

• Technology investors

• Government

• Financial institute

• Distributors

• End-Users

