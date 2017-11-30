The controversial debate around the period drama Padmavati is hitting a new low every single day. From blocking the entry into the Kumbhalgarh Fort in Rajsamand district to threatening to cut off Deepika’s nose, the filmmakers and cast are continuously confronting protests and objectionable behavior from certain Rajput organisations.

In order to mum the protesters, makers took a decision to screen the movie for the media and also get it reviewed on national channels, to which Chairman of CBFC expressed his disappointment.

Sharing his views on the controversy and the objection raised by CBFC, Social media expert R. Rathore said, “What’s wrong with having a private screening of the film for some members of Rajput groups. It’s completely alright to show the movie to whoever they want because the basic intention is to remove all problems coming in the release of this film. CBFC should see this act in the light of the prevailing scenario. People from the industry as well as outside are taking to social media to support what’s right. It feels good to know that they understand the difference between right and wrong.

Among the media persons, Arnab Goswami was the one who took to national television to speak out his opinion after watching the movie. In a video (which is trending on all the social media platforms as of now), he bluntly said that Karni Sena will be left looking utterly foolish once this film hits the box office. “Padmavati is greatest ever tribute to Rajput pride. In the specific context of the raging controversy, every scene of this film is a fluid cinematic tribute to Rani Padmavati’s greatness.”

Speaking further, he said, “Far from the intimate moments, Alauddin and Padmavati don’t even share one single frame in the entire film. So, those people ravaging theatres and threatening nose cuts and acid attacks will be laughed at across India. Their vandalism will look politically sponsored.”

“I really think that BJP should truly reconsider the prospect of embarrassing themselves by joining the Karni sena’s side. Not one scene in the movie needs a censor scissor because Sanjay Leela Bhansali has single-handedly woven the story of Rajput pride better than anyone possibly,” he further added.

Goswami also assured that after watching the movie, millions of people will realize that every moment in the movie is devoted to the valour of Rajput tradition.

While on one hand, an assuring statement from Arnab would have calm few protesters, Rakhi Sawant posted another video (though in support of the filmmaker), which possibly offended the protesters.

“I am very excited for Padmavati. Not just in India, even outside the country, everyone should come out to support and watch this film. Bhansali has made a beautiful film and some fringe groups are unnecessarily creating a fuss. It looks like a publicity stunt to me to come in limelight. They are targetting Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Deepika and Ranveer, which is unfair”

Though her point was justified, the language used towards the end of her statement was quite offensive. She went on to say, ‘Kisi ka baap bhi Padmavati ko release hone se nhi rok sakta’ (no one can obstruct the release of Padmavati).

Well, we can only wait and see how the opposition reacts.