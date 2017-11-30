Noida’s finest dine out, Spellbound opened its gates at Garden Galleria Mall, Entertainment City, Noida. Spread across 15,000 square feet area, the restaurant serves mouthwatering Indian and Continental dishes. Owing to the gallant ambiance, luxurious private dining space, and soothing live music, Spellbound is a treat to all your senses, making it a perfect place for a family dine out and fine lounging.

Culinary genius Chef IzzatHussain is the head chef at the restaurant. Known for his authentic Mughlai, Awadhi &Lakhnawi recipes, his specialty involves cooking sans water, artificial colour and yogurt. Gaining experience from old cooks, housewives, and foodies, few of his specialties are MurghMewazad, KarhaiGhosht, and Kebab Makhmali.

Commenting on the launch, IzzatHussain, Head Chef, Spellbound says “Indian cuisine has got a variety of flavors and uses spices at its best. It is an art to maintain the authenticity of an Indian dish. In recent times, foodies have started exploring options in Indian cuisine and with a fine dine at Spellbound, we aim to provide an impeccable royal Indian cuisine experience to them.”

RamneekPantal, Director, Spellbound and a former supermodel says “Spellbound is a perfect blend of fine and casual dining. At Spellbound we believe in igniting all your five senses with our scrumptious menu, beautiful ambiance and the soulful music, our aim is to serve our customers an aura of royalty”.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Arun Kumar Manikonda, Vice President Operations Entertainment City, Noida said, “With the launch of Spellbound, we are making a strong commitment towards our valued customers.Spellbound with its fantastic staff and a varied menu brings back memories of the royal Indian cuisine. It’s a great spot to hold informal business meetings and gatherings.”