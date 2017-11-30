Bangalore, November 2017 – In continuation with the global associate rally and guest surprises throughout the year, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), adds further reasons to celebrate its Go Beyond brand motto and 80th anniversary. The multi-faceted campaign includes guest surprise and delights along this month.

Offers and Beyond

An 8 hour exclusive lifestyle journey for friends, family and corporate, which is a combination of all the venue and offerings; complete experience of Ambience, Food, Venues and Services.

On Sundays from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM; 8,000+ taxes for a couple with special rates for kids

80% discount at Feat lunch/ dinner buffet for a 80 year old

Kids upto 8 years of age dine for free at Feast lunch/ dinner/ Sunday Brunch

Selection of appetizers and unlimited liquor for 80 minutes at High Ultra Lounge at 880+taxes for a group of 8 to 18 people

Attractive weekend package where you pay 80% of BAR on rooms that includes room+breakfast+wifi+30minutes head/ shoulder/ foot reflexology

For more information about how Sheraton Hotels is going beyond for its guests and to learn more about “Go Beyond”, please visit www.sheraton.com

Go Beyond was inspired by Sheraton’s associates and the heart they bring to their service, which is why they were the subjects in the new creative. The Go Beyond campaign showcases actual Sheraton associates interacting with guests in small but meaningful ways that have great impact on a traveler’s experience. In the most viewed and popular of the campaign creative, a Sheraton associate eagerly dives to the bottom of the hotel pool to retrieve a child’s precious stuffed bunny. View the creative here:Link to :30 spot

While the beginning of the campaign saw over 100,000+ Sheraton associates, the heart of the brand, go through training programs that continue to give back and focus on the development of their people, this month we focus on extending attractive offers and Go Beyond experience to our guests as we enter the festivity season. We have offers running throughout the property, wherein guests pay only 80% of the total bill amount at all our food & beverage outlets. We also have attractive weekend room packages where guests not only just pay 80% of the total bill amount, but also avail a complimentary 30 minutes spa service along with breakfast and WiFi. More than the offers during the festive season, it is the experience we create for the guests at each and every touch point, is what makes Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway the preferred destination this holiday season.

